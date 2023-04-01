Time now for our Pet of the Month.
We are joined by Senior Dog Haven and Hospice whose mission is to place senior dogs in loving homes.
The center is based in Wilmington, Delaware, but they do have foster homes in our local area.
Joining us is Karen Belfi and Kim Shafer, along with Clark and Gina.
Both of these dogs were found as strays.
Clark is roughly 10 years old and suffers from allergies. He needs a home where he can be the only dog.
Gina is about 8 years old, loves people and other dogs. She is diabetic, but is still fairly active.