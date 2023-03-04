Making their debut is Breinigsville-based Ruff Life Rescue.
Amanda Kline and Kathleen Reynolds, along with Nina, visited WFMZ to introduce the pet of the month.
Nina was adopted from a shelter ten years ago. After ten years of living with her family, she was brought back to a shelter because the owner could not afford her care.
Nina is currently in a foster home as Ruff Life Rescue searches for her forever home.
Her foster mother says that Nina loves hanging out on the couch and her daily walk.
Nina does have some medical conditions and a kidney issue. Whoever adopts her needs to know that this will be an ongoing issue for the rest of Nina's life.
To find out more about Nina, visit Ruff Life Rescue.