ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Road Trip Rescues joined WFMZ with two adorable dogs that are available for adoption.
With some luck these two will find a home today.
We have Lucky and Gigi, along with Andrea Reid and Anna Schwartz from Road Trip Rescues. They are our pets of the month.
Gigi is a 10-year-old chihuahua and was saved from a kill shelter in Philadelphia.
Lucky is a 14-week-old boxer mix who loves to give kisses.
Both of these dogs, and others, are in foster homes and are available through Road Trip Rescues.