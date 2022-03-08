"I'm Meilin Lee. Ever since I turned 13, I've been doing my own thing. This is gonna be the best year ever, and nothing's gonna get in my way."
"All right!"
Not so fast! An over-achieving Chinese-Canadian girl discovers she's "turning red."
"Stay back!"
"It's happened already?"
"What did you say?"
Her mother, played by Sandra Oh, tries to counsel her, while her briefly-freaked-out parents support her
"Our ancestors had a mystical connection with red pandas."
"Are you kidding me?"
"This little... quirk... runs in our family!"
"I'm a freak!"
"We love you, Mei."
"You're our girl." (nat-poof)
"Whoa."
"You're you!"
"Any strong emotion..."
"Yes!"
"...will release the panda."
Good thing teenagers never have strong emotions. Though, that's what voice star Rosalie Change likes about main character Mei.
"Her passion, and the way that she always sets her mind on something and goes for it 100%," she said.
The story is a personal for filmmaker Domee Shi.
"I love being able to bring, like, my Chinese culture, my Canadian culture to the big screen," Domee said.