Positive Parenting

Positive Parenting: Are old-school print books better than eBooks?

By:

Posted: Jul 05, 2019 05:15 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 05:15 PM EDT

Positive Parenting: Are old-school print books better than eBooks?

About 25 percent of all American families own ereaders, and 75 percent have electronic tablets that can download books and magazines, but are eBooks the best way for young children to learn to read? 

When it’s time to read to your child, do you go old school or do you and your child prefer high-tech?

Tiffany Munzer, MD, a pediatrics fellow at CS Mott Children’s Hospital, and her colleagues studied a group of two year olds and their parents to learn more about their interactions during print and eBook reading.

“We think that toddlers are a really important age group to consider just because of their burgeoning executive functioning skills or burgeoning attentional capacity, which might make them more susceptible to some of the distracting enhancements that are found in electronic books,” Dr. Munzer told Ivanhoe.

The researchers found with eBooks, families conversed less and focused more on the technology.

“We heard words like swipe that page, or tap that button, or don’t touch that page, or don’t exit the program,” detailed Dr. Munzer. 

The researchers said with print books, parents made more connections between the book and real life.

Dr. Munzer said if parents use eBooks with young children, treat the tablet like a print book. Ask kids questions about the story. Have a back and forth conversation. These are strategies that help build early literacy skills.

Dr. Munzer said previous research involved preschool-aged children suggested that print books provided more of what’s called dialogic reading than eBooks. The new research indicates the effect is the same with even younger children.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Positive Parenting

Feature Belt

Health
15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

Lehigh Valley
July 4th tradition: Kazoos parade through Nazareth

July 4th tradition: Kazoos parade through Nazareth

Lehigh Valley
9-year-old girl receives Citizen Hero Award for helping save friends after car crash
Cetronia Ambulance Corps Facebook page

9-year-old girl receives Citizen Hero Award for helping save friends after car crash

CNN National
What's open and what's closed on the Fourth of July
Pixabay

What's open and what's closed on the Fourth of July

LATEST FROM THE NEWSROOM

Life Lessons

Health News

In case you missed it...

Like your coffee spiked? Pabst Blue Ribbon has the can for you
Pabst Blue Ribbon via CNN

Like your coffee spiked? Pabst Blue Ribbon has the can for you

Nicaraguan migrant, 52, dies at Arizona hospital
CNN video

Nicaraguan migrant, 52, dies at Arizona hospital

Biden pledges to pick a public school teacher for education secretary
Getty Images

Biden pledges to pick a public school teacher for education secretary

FBI assists police, bomb squad in search in Emmaus
Rich Rolen

FBI assists police, bomb squad in search in Emmaus

CDC: Salmonella outbreak appears linked to Cavi brand papayas
CDC via CNN

CDC: Salmonella outbreak appears linked to Cavi brand papayas

SpaceX recovers rocket nose cone for first time
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

SpaceX recovers rocket nose cone for first time

Officer exposed to fentanyl while rescuing man who overdosed

Officer exposed to fentanyl while rescuing man who overdosed

Rapper offers to pay for funeral of aspiring rapper shot in hometown
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Rapper offers to pay for funeral of aspiring rapper shot in hometown

MoviePass says it will go dark for 'several weeks' to update its app
From AMC Theaters via CNN

MoviePass says it will go dark for 'several weeks' to update its app

July 4 keeps animal shelters busy

July 4 keeps animal shelters busy

Motorcycle driver killed after crash in Lower Milford Township
Rich Rolen

Motorcycle driver killed after crash in Lower Milford Township

Baby sea turtles steal show at Florida beach's fireworks display
CNN Video

Baby sea turtles steal show at Florida beach's fireworks display

Snow days may become school days under new Pennsylvania law
Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay

Snow days may become school days under new Pennsylvania law

Independence Day fires damage school, homes in Reading

Independence Day fires damage school, homes in Reading

Bald eagle making recovery strides after accident in Hamburg
Red Creek Wildlife Center

Bald eagle making recovery strides after accident in Hamburg

Northampton County's Mountain View Drive-in set to reopen 15 years after it closed

Northampton County's Mountain View Drive-in set to reopen 15 years after it closed

2020 Dems Klobuchar and Inslee unveil education plans
Joe Raedle/Getty Images via CNN

2020 Dems Klobuchar and Inslee unveil education plans

Lehigh University now requires new students to be vaccinated against meningitis B

Lehigh University now requires new students to be vaccinated against meningitis B

Man charged with aggravated assault after off-duty officer stabbed on Route 309

Man charged with aggravated assault after off-duty officer stabbed on Route 309

Positive Parenting: Are old-school print books better than eBooks?

Positive Parenting: Are old-school print books better than eBooks?