Positive Parenting

Positive Parenting: Do later school times lead to better school performance for kids?

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 08:33 PM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 08:33 PM EDT

Positive Parenting: Do later school times lead to better school performance for kids?

There have been many debates over whether later school start times facilitate better school performance for kids. School officials in Seattle put that to the test. 

School, sports, college prep, homework.Teens fit a lot into their day and that may be cutting into their sleep. Could later school start times mean better school performance for your teen?

Starting with the 2016-2017 school year, school officials in Seattle moved start times for middle and high schools from 7:50 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

Researchers from the University of Washington studied high school students before and after the school start time change. They found that their sleep increased by about 34 minutes with the later school start times.

The researchers also found a reduction in absences and tardiness and an improvement in grades. The author adds that a later wake up time does not necessarily mean the kids are going to bed later. So giving your teen that extra sleep time may have its positive benefits in the long run.

The American Academy of Pediatrics did call for school districts to move their start times to 8:30 a.m. in 2014. However, so far only 17 percent of public middle and high schools have a start time of 8:30 a.m. or later.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

Positive Parenting

Feature Belt

Entertainment
A look inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A look inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park

Lehigh Valley
Lafayette College's 'Green Move Out' program helps Easton-area community organizations
69 News

Lafayette College's 'Green Move Out' program helps Easton-area community organizations

Freddy Awards
Photos: 2019 Freddy Awards
Photo: Thomas Kosa

Photos: 2019 Freddy Awards

69News at Sunrise
How to take care of your skin in the summer

How to take care of your skin in the summer

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There are 3 closings or delays active.

LATEST FROM THE NEWSROOM

Life Lessons

Health News

In case you missed it...

Tiananmen protests were not 'suppressed,' Chinese government says
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Tiananmen protests were not 'suppressed,' Chinese government says

A historic win. The National Spelling Bee has not one -- but 8 champions
Alex Wong/Getty Images

A historic win. The National Spelling Bee has not one -- but 8 champions

High school grad says principal's graduation speech plagiarized Ashton Kutcher
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

High school grad says principal's graduation speech plagiarized Ashton Kutcher

New Jersey sues Sackler family for opioid epidemic
Toby Talbot/AP

New Jersey sues Sackler family for opioid epidemic

Judge orders bar to produce surveillance footage in Kevin Spacey sex abuse case
Nicole Harnishfeger-Pool/Getty Images

Judge orders bar to produce surveillance footage in Kevin Spacey sex abuse case

LVPC OK's Upper Macungie comprehensive plan

LVPC OK's Upper Macungie comprehensive plan

Alabama inmate who killed a pastor in 1991 is executed
Alabama Department of Correction

Alabama inmate who killed a pastor in 1991 is executed

Stirling Guest Hotel under new ownership

Stirling Guest Hotel under new ownership

Tornado in Morgantown area hits home for fire chief

Tornado in Morgantown area hits home for fire chief

Wanted man found hiding in trunk at auction center

Wanted man found hiding in trunk at auction center

California bill could allow student-athletes to accept sponsorship
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

California bill could allow student-athletes to accept sponsorship

BASD sees higher reading test scores after introducing science-based training

BASD sees higher reading test scores after introducing science-based training

Family begins cleanup process after tree crushes their Doylestown home

Family begins cleanup process after tree crushes their Doylestown home

Dow futures sink after Trump threatens tariffs on Mexico
Getty Images

Dow futures sink after Trump threatens tariffs on Mexico

69 News at 10: Tree crushes Doylestown home, man hides in trunk of car, and stormy spell will end

69 News at 10: Tree crushes Doylestown home, man hides in trunk of car, and stormy spell will end

Crews called out to smoky vehicle fire on Route 22 near Fullerton
69 News

Crews called out to smoky vehicle fire on Route 22 near Fullerton

Positive Parenting: Do later school times lead to better school performance for kids?

Positive Parenting: Do later school times lead to better school performance for kids?

Ongoing potential for severe weather hampering cleanup effort in Morgantown

Ongoing potential for severe weather hampering cleanup effort in Morgantown

Bethlehem company develops technology to remove synthetic chemicals

Bethlehem company develops technology to remove synthetic chemicals

Rare earths could be next front in US-China trade war
Getty Images

Rare earths could be next front in US-China trade war