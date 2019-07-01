Positive Parenting

Positive Parenting: Grocery lessons for kids

By:

Posted: Jul 01, 2019 06:57 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 06:57 PM EDT

Positive Parenting: Grocery lessons for kids

To most parents a trip to the grocery store may seem like a pretty boring task.

But taking your kids along could turn that chore into an opportunity.

Correspondent Jessica Sanchez has more in the video above.

Positive Parenting

