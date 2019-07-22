Positive Parenting

Positive Parenting: Help your kids learn cause and effect

Posted: Jul 22, 2019

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 05:00 PM EDT

Kids are always learning new things. But did you know the way you talk with them and play with them can make them better scientists? 

How do you talk with your child when they’re playing? A new study shows the way you interact could affect how they learn about the world around them. Scientists examined four to six year olds and their parents while they visited a science museum. The parents were instructed to explain or explore while they played together at a gear exhibit. Explanation techniques involved asking kids to explain what happens when using the gears. Exploration encouraged kids to explore or try new things with the gears.

Results showed how parents interacted with their kids affected how the children engaged with the gears. Kids in the explanation group talked more about the gear mechanisms, while the exploration group spent more time connecting gears.

Researchers say this experiment reveals that simple interventions could help children engage more deeply in learning about the scientific process. 

Research has shown simply going to museums may have a positive impact on how kids learn. For example, one study found children who visit museums have higher achievement in reading, math, and science.

