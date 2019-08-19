Positive Parenting: Naps are not just for toddlers anymore
Nearly 20 percent of all children are sometimes drowsy from a lack of sleep, which can have negative impacts on their physical and emotional health. Now new research from the University of Pennsylvania and the University of California, Irvine found that getting some daytime sleep is not just for toddlers and preschoolers.
Studies have shown that a daytime nap for young toddlers can improve mood, behavior, and memory. But most kids give up this nap by age five. Now new research shows that these daytime naps may be beneficial to kids as old as 12. Researchers studied kids ages ten to 12 years old in China and found that those who had a midday nap were happier, had more self-control, fewer behavior problems, and a higher IQ. Sixth graders who napped at least three times a week increased their academic performance by seven percent.
Even though naps are not built into the school system for older kids, the study suggests that kids may benefit from midday naps during weekends or days that school is not in session. Helping your child get more ZZZ’s may lead to them being more focused when awake.
In other parts of the world, naps are a daily part of life for all ages. In Spain, Italy, China, Greece, the Philippines and Mexico, it’s customary to take a nap during the day that lasts anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour, or sometimes more.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Positive Parenting
-
Positive Parenting: Relational Aggression
For 50 years, Big Bird has been one of the most popular characters on...Read More »
-
Positive Parenting: Background TV affects kids' play
A study out of the University of Massachusetts and the University of...Read More »
-
Positive Parenting: Curbing kids' aggression
Research scientists say kids who are persistently aggressive or defiant...Read More »
-
Positive Parenting: Middle school can be tough for both moms and kids
An Arizona State University professor tracked moms’ well-being through...Read More »
Feature Belt
LATEST FROM THE NEWSROOM
- Weather Heat, humidity, and thunderstorm chances linger through Thursday
- Southeastern PA Future of Pottstown community center up in the air after Olivet announcement
- Poconos Coal Pottsville man, 61, killed in crash involving motorcycle, truck
- Berks Tractor-trailer crash on I-78 sends driver to hospital
- Lehigh Valley IronPugs take the field at Coca-Cola Park Monday
- Lehigh Valley Police: Woman leaves 3 kids in car and hits the casino floor
- Updated Life Lessons Treating eczema in infancy could help prevent food allergies
- Poconos Coal Legendary broadcaster Jack Whitaker got his start in Schuylkill County
Life Lessons
Health News
-
- Treating eczema in infancy could help prevent food allergies
- As parents consume edibles, ERs see more children exposed to marijuana
- Prescription omega-3s can help some heart patients
- Study: 'Red flag' laws can play a role in preventing mass shootings
- Mental health advocates: Reopening institutions won't stop shootings
- Health Beat: Dental care improves drug rehab
- Planned Parenthood drops Title X funding over Trump rule
- Study raises questions about how fluoride affects children's development
- Having kids makes you happier - once they've moved out