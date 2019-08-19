Positive Parenting

Positive Parenting: Naps are not just for toddlers anymore

By:

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 06:45 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 06:45 PM EDT

Positive Parenting: Naps are not just for toddlers anymore

Nearly 20 percent of all children are sometimes drowsy from a lack of sleep, which can have negative impacts on their physical and emotional health. Now new research from the University of Pennsylvania and the University of California, Irvine found that getting some daytime sleep is not just for toddlers and preschoolers. 

Studies have shown that a daytime nap for young toddlers can improve mood, behavior, and memory. But most kids give up this nap by age five. Now new research shows that these daytime naps may be beneficial to kids as old as 12. Researchers studied kids ages ten to 12 years old in China and found that those who had a midday nap were happier, had more self-control, fewer behavior problems, and a higher IQ. Sixth graders who napped at least three times a week increased their academic performance by seven percent. 

Even though naps are not built into the school system for older kids, the study suggests that kids may benefit from midday naps during weekends or days that school is not in session. Helping your child get more ZZZ’s may lead to them being more focused when awake. 

In other parts of the world, naps are a daily part of life for all ages. In Spain, Italy, China, Greece, the Philippines and Mexico, it’s customary to take a nap during the day that lasts anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour, or sometimes more.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Positive Parenting

Feature Belt

Entertainment
'Star Wars' stars then and now
Lucasfilm Ltd.

'Star Wars' stars then and now

Lehigh Valley
IronPugs take the field at Coca-Cola Park Monday

IronPugs take the field at Coca-Cola Park Monday

News
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

Lehigh Valley
Doctor cycles across Pa. to raise awareness of hospice care

Doctor cycles across Pa. to raise awareness of hospice care

LATEST FROM THE NEWSROOM

Life Lessons

Health News

In case you missed it...

Microplastics discovered in 'extreme' concentrations in North Atlantic
Copyright 2019 CNN

Microplastics discovered in 'extreme' concentrations in North Atlantic

Roasted red beet and carrot borscht
iStock/Donald Erickson

Roasted red beet and carrot borscht

Asian markets slightly higher after latest trade developments
Getty Images

Asian markets slightly higher after latest trade developments

Gamescom: Huge video game conference highlights new products
CNN image

Gamescom: Huge video game conference highlights new products

Winklevoss twins may work with Facebook again
Copyright 2019 CNN

Winklevoss twins may work with Facebook again

Amazon to pass along costs of France's 'digital services tax'
Amazon via CNN

Amazon to pass along costs of France's 'digital services tax'

Apple's 'very compelling' argument against tariffs
CNN image

Apple's 'very compelling' argument against tariffs

Thousands evacuated as wildfire rages in the Canary Islands
Google Maps

Thousands evacuated as wildfire rages in the Canary Islands

Future of Pottstown community center up in the air after Olivet announcement

Future of Pottstown community center up in the air after Olivet announcement

Legendary broadcaster Jack Whitaker got his start in Schuylkill County

Legendary broadcaster Jack Whitaker got his start in Schuylkill County

DeSales University helps new students break the ice with Character U challenge

DeSales University helps new students break the ice with Character U challenge

Tractor-trailer crash on I-78 sends driver to hospital
69 News

Tractor-trailer crash on I-78 sends driver to hospital

Emmaus Borough Council gets update from vision committee
69 News

Emmaus Borough Council gets update from vision committee

State police: Caller talked woman into buying around $12K in Target gift cards
69 News

State police: Caller talked woman into buying around $12K in Target gift cards

Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweets first statement since surviving plane crash
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweets first statement since surviving plane crash

Allentown ZHB grants relief to convert vacant warehouse into apartments

Allentown ZHB grants relief to convert vacant warehouse into apartments

An incendiary device was under the car of a retired administrator found stabbed to death at a
CNN Video

An incendiary device was under the car of a retired administrator found stabbed to death at a

Pottsville man, 61, killed in crash involving motorcycle, truck

Pottsville man, 61, killed in crash involving motorcycle, truck

Lawmakers slam Trump, Netanyahu at emotional news conference
Copyright 2019 CNN

Lawmakers slam Trump, Netanyahu at emotional news conference

Adnan Syed's lawyers petition Supreme Court to take up 'Serial' case
HBO

Adnan Syed's lawyers petition Supreme Court to take up 'Serial' case