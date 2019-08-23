Positive Parenting: Sports: Good for kids' emotional health
Sports can help kids stay fit and learn teamwork. Now research shows participating in an organized sport can also benefit a child’s mental health.
You might just see a kid kicking a ball, but a new study shows children who participate in a sport are doing more than meets the eye. They’re protecting their mental health. Scientists in Canada examined nearly 15,000 kids. They found that those who played sports between ages six and ten had fewer emotional difficulties at age 12. Consistently participating in an organized physical activity was associated with less anxiety, shyness, emotional distress, and less social withdrawal at school.
Organized sports can also help kids stay healthy. Physically active children are 15 percent more likely to go to college and less apt to smoke, use drugs, or participate in risky sexual behavior. They also have a reduced chance of heart disease, stroke, and cancer. So, encourage your child to try a sport. It could help them both physically and emotionally.
Cost is often a barrier to getting children, especially in low-income areas, to participate in sports. In 2015, about one in three parents from households making less than $50,000 a year told researchers that sports cost too much. Some community sports programs offer scholarships for families who can’t afford to participate. So, parents should ask if financial assistance is available.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Positive Parenting
-
Positive Parenting: Naps are not just for toddlers anymore
New research from the University of Pennsylvania and the University of...Read More »
-
Positive Parenting: Relational Aggression
For 50 years, Big Bird has been one of the most popular characters on...Read More »
-
Positive Parenting: Background TV affects kids' play
A study out of the University of Massachusetts and the University of...Read More »
-
Positive Parenting: Curbing kids' aggression
Research scientists say kids who are persistently aggressive or defiant...Read More »
Feature Belt
LATEST FROM THE NEWSROOM
- Lehigh Valley Emergency responders take part in active shooter drill at LCCC
- Lehigh Valley Teen arrested in shooting that injured woman in Allentown
- Business Recent funding cut might put centers who employ people with disabilities in jeopardy
- Lehigh Valley Inmate charged after allegedly damaging cell, spitting on C.O.
- Lehigh Valley Accused serial child molester rejects plea deal for 20 years
- Updated Positive Parenting Positive Parenting: Sports: Good for kids' emotional health
- Updated Health Beat Health Beat: Home births or hospital?
- Poconos Coal 10-year-old boy riding bicycle hurt after being hit by pickup truck in Schuylkill County
Health News
-
- Doctors find brown recluse spider in woman's ear
- Person dies after lung illness that could be linked to vaping
- Study: Dogs help owners maintain heart health
- Buttigieg rolls out plan to push for mental health care, fight addiction
- CBP refuses to publicly reveal number of sick migrants
- Celebrities who have battled cancer
- Gov. Wolf says state is working to address toxic chemicals in drinking water
- Want to avoid an early death? Get moving, study says
- Health Beat: Looking inside your liver