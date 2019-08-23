Positive Parenting

Positive Parenting: Sports: Good for kids' emotional health

By:

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 05:08 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 05:08 PM EDT

Positive Parenting: Sports: Good for kids' emotional health

Sports can help kids stay fit and learn teamwork. Now research shows participating in an organized sport can also benefit a child’s mental health. 

You might just see a kid kicking a ball, but a new study shows children who participate in a sport are doing more than meets the eye. They’re protecting their mental health. Scientists in Canada examined nearly 15,000 kids. They found that those who played sports between ages six and ten had fewer emotional difficulties at age 12. Consistently participating in an organized physical activity was associated with less anxiety, shyness, emotional distress, and less social withdrawal at school.

Organized sports can also help kids stay healthy. Physically active children are 15 percent more likely to go to college and less apt to smoke, use drugs, or participate in risky sexual behavior. They also have a reduced chance of heart disease, stroke, and cancer. So, encourage your child to try a sport. It could help them both physically and emotionally. 

Cost is often a barrier to getting children, especially in low-income areas, to participate in sports. In 2015, about one in three parents from households making less than $50,000 a year told researchers that sports cost too much. Some community sports programs offer scholarships for families who can’t afford to participate. So, parents should ask if financial assistance is available.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Positive Parenting

Feature Belt

Health
Want to avoid an early death? Get moving, study says
Bethany Clarke/Getty Images

Want to avoid an early death? Get moving, study says

Lehigh Valley
Young heart disease survivor to lead Lehigh Valley Heart Walk

Young heart disease survivor to lead Lehigh Valley Heart Walk

69News at Sunrise
Apple-picking season arrives early at Grim's Orchard

Apple-picking season arrives early at Grim's Orchard

Entertainment
Fantastic actresses in their 40s
Athanasios Gioumpasis/Getty Images

Fantastic actresses in their 40s

LATEST FROM THE NEWSROOM

Life Lessons

Health News

In case you missed it...

Dow sinks more than 600 points after Trump's China, Fed tweets
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Dow sinks more than 600 points after Trump's China, Fed tweets

Positive Parenting: Sports: Good for kids' emotional health

Positive Parenting: Sports: Good for kids' emotional health

Google wants to squash political debates among its employees
Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images via CNN

Google wants to squash political debates among its employees

Health Beat: Home births or hospital?

Health Beat: Home births or hospital?

10-year-old boy riding bicycle hurt after being hit by pickup truck in Schuylkill County
69 News

10-year-old boy riding bicycle hurt after being hit by pickup truck in Schuylkill County

Russian humanoid robot heads to International Space Station
NASA via Getty Images

Russian humanoid robot heads to International Space Station

Inmate charged after allegedly damaging cell, spitting on C.O.

Inmate charged after allegedly damaging cell, spitting on C.O.

Facebook had concerns about Cambridge Analytica before 2016 election
Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Facebook had concerns about Cambridge Analytica before 2016 election

One lane of Hill to Hill Bridge in Bethlehem to be closed Saturday, Sunday morning
Hub Wilson

One lane of Hill to Hill Bridge in Bethlehem to be closed Saturday, Sunday morning

Easton police asking for public's help in identifying bicycle theft suspect

Easton police asking for public's help in identifying bicycle theft suspect

Here's what we know about the fires in the Amazon rainforest
CNN Video

Here's what we know about the fires in the Amazon rainforest

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated for pancreatic cancer
Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated for pancreatic cancer

Study: Exoplanets could have better conditions for life than Earth
NASA/Cornell via CNN

Study: Exoplanets could have better conditions for life than Earth

Turbulent storm clouds disrupt Jupiter's colorful appearance
NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstädt/Seán Doran

Turbulent storm clouds disrupt Jupiter's colorful appearance

Wanted: Police seek man accused of using stolen credit cards

Wanted: Police seek man accused of using stolen credit cards

Doctors find brown recluse spider in woman's ear
CNN video

Doctors find brown recluse spider in woman's ear

Powell acknowledges growing risk of slowdown
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Powell acknowledges growing risk of slowdown

Berks farms among 40 preserved for permanent ag production

Berks farms among 40 preserved for permanent ag production

Skier Lindsey Vonn is engaged to NHL star P.K. Subban
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Skier Lindsey Vonn is engaged to NHL star P.K. Subban

Jury deliberations in 'Stand Your Ground' trial set to begin
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office via CNN

Jury deliberations in 'Stand Your Ground' trial set to begin