Positive Parenting: Teaching kids how to give
The average American gives 2.6 percent of their income to charity each year. Giving typically isn’t a skill that’s stressed in financial classes. But a new study shows kids learn to give by watching their parents.
When it comes to money, you might teach your kids how to spend it and save it, but what about how to give it away? A new study shows children learn the value of financial giving at home. Researchers interviewed 115 participants, including college students, their parents, and grandparents. Although they weren’t specifically asked about financial giving, 83 percent of the volunteers said giving or sharing was a way they learned about money from their parents.
Parents in the study said they taught their kids about giving through modeling, talking to kids about why it’s important, and by making sure kids have opportunities to practice giving. Another simple way to help your kids give: use the “Three Jar” method. Have them put some of their allowance money in a “save” jar, some in a “spend” jar, and some in a “share” jar. When the share jar gets full, they can donate it to their favorite charity. The research shows people who are generous tend to be happier, healthier, and live longer lives.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Positive Parenting
-
Positive Parenting: Teaching kids how to give
When it comes to money, you might teach your kids how to spend it and...Read More »
-
Positive Parenting: Sports: Good for kids' emotional health
You might just see a kid kicking a ball, but a new study shows children...Read More »
-
Positive Parenting: Naps are not just for toddlers anymore
New research from the University of Pennsylvania and the University of...Read More »
-
Positive Parenting: Relational Aggression
For 50 years, Big Bird has been one of the most popular characters on...Read More »
Feature Belt
LATEST FROM THE NEWSROOM
- Lehigh Valley Former caregiver who allegedly left disabled adults in locked car headed to trial
- Berks Investigators return to fire, hazmat scene in Reading
- Poconos Coal Man charged after allegedly shooting, killing friend while showing him gun
- Southeastern PA Bucks man accused of having 15 drinks before deadly crash pleads guilty
- Western New Jersey New Jersey court ruling lets assisted suicide go ahead
- Updated Lehigh Valley Airport authority picks developer for proposed hotel project
- Health Beat Health Beat: Type 2 drugs: Life-changing for Type 1 diabetes
- Poconos Coal Ribbon-cutting celebrates reconstruction of water system in Monroe County
Life Lessons
Health News
-
- Contigo water bottles for kids recalled due to choking hazard
- DEA may allow more federally funded cannabis research
- Health Beat: Type 2 drugs: Life-changing for Type 1 diabetes
- Biden gets 'personal' in new TV ad in Iowa focused on health care
- Florida man has 25% of his skin stripped due to flesh-eating bacteria
- Former Patriot TE Gronkowski hawking CBD oil
- Deaths from cardiometabolic diseases on rise, research suggests
- From Ferris Bueller to opioid trial: A judge's wild ride into history
- Artists join Planned Parenthood's 'Bans Off My Body' campaign