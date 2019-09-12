Positive Parenting

Positive Parenting: The kindness curriculum

Sep 12, 2019

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 07:10 PM EDT

The rates of bullying, substance abuse, anxiety, and depression are growing among teens and even pre-teens. Now psychologists at the University of Wisconsin, Madison believe they have found something that can decrease the likelihood of some of these problems emerging. 

They learn alphabets and numbers, but is kindness a skill that can be taught?

“It’s fundamentally no different than learning how to play the violin or learning to do sports,” said Richard Davidson, PhD, the director and founder of the Center for Healthy Minds at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. 

Davidson developed the mindfulness-based kindness curriculum for preschoolers to help them pay closer attention to their emotions.

“Part of the curriculum involves being able to tune into sensations in the body and learn to identify them and respond to them in an appropriate way,” said Davidson. 

One of the techniques he uses in class that parents can use with kids at home is belly breathing.

Davidson tested the curriculum on a group of preschoolers. 

Davdson told Ivanhoe, “We found that kids who went through the kindness curriculum behaved more altruistically.”

He also found that the kids in the kindness curriculum had a better attention span, better grades, and showed a higher level of social competence. Emily Golliher uses the kindness curriculum in her elementary school and says it’s vital for child development.

“If we can spend time and teach students how to be kind to themselves and kind to others that is just going to have a ripple effect across the school environment,” said Golliher. 

The mindfulness-based kindness curriculum is free to download from the Center for Healthy Minds’ website and it’s available in both English and Spanish. Davidson said the curriculum does not only have to be limited to schools and there are simple strategies that parents can try at home.

