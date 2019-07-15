Positive Parenting

Positive Parenting: Tips to build screen sense

By:

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 05:20 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 05:20 PM EDT

Positive Parenting: Tips to build screen sense

When it comes to media and young kids, the guidelines are not always consistent. For example, the World Health Organization says no screens for kids under one and the American Academy of Pediatrics has offered different advice. It can be confusing, especially when technology surrounds all of us, all day long. Now researchers have compiled some top tips for positive media use for children. 

So many screens, so much information. Joscelin Rocha-Hidalgo is a doctoral student at Georgetown University, and part of a team examining the latest research on media use and young children. Rocha-Hidalgo said parents should think of the three C’s, starting with the child.

Rocha-Hidalgo explained, “What they like, what they don’t like, their mood, temperament.” 

Second, consider the content. Is it educational and age appropriate?  The third C is context.  Will the media allow kids to transfer information from the app to the real world? Rocha-Hidalgo said apps should provide an opportunity for back and forth interaction between child and parent, much like reading a book. 

Rocha-Hidalgo told Ivanhoe, “You are actively engaged with them. You’re showing there’s a cat in the book, look there’s a cat in the neighborhood. Look at it. It’s black. It’s also like it in the book. So you are interacting with the book. Why not do the same with technology?” 

Here are some other tips: use video chat to connect with far away family, like grandma, and be creative. Share stories through the screen. Limit your screen time during one-on-one with your child. Put your phone on silent or do not disturb. Also, turn off the television when no one is watching.

“It seems to be giving company to kids, but at the end of the day it’s just distracting them from the real goal of them relating with the real world,” said Rocha-Hidalgo.

Researchers also suggest parents take screens out of the bedroom, since screen time before bed makes it hard for kids to fall asleep. Also when choosing content, media outlets like PBS kids or Sesame Workshop provide high-quality programs.

For more suggestions, researchers suggest you check out common sense media’s website at or read more about parenting kids zero to three.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Positive Parenting

Feature Belt

Berks
Man battling ALS fulfills his glider flying dream in Berks

Man battling ALS fulfills his glider flying dream in Berks

News
How Amazon Prime Day became the shopping Super Bowl
Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images

How Amazon Prime Day became the shopping Super Bowl

Daily List
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

Lehigh Valley
Northampton High School class of '49 celebrates 70th reunion

Northampton High School class of '49 celebrates 70th reunion

LATEST FROM THE NEWSROOM

Life Lessons

Health News

In case you missed it...

Congresswomen respond to Trump attacks: 'We will not be silenced'
CNN Video

Congresswomen respond to Trump attacks: 'We will not be silenced'

First 400 ADP employees begin working in downtown Allentown

First 400 ADP employees begin working in downtown Allentown

NJ hospitals making changes to residency programs ahead of expected doctor shortage

NJ hospitals making changes to residency programs ahead of expected doctor shortage

Preliminary report: Faulty relay protection system caused NYC outage
Copyright 2019 CNN

Preliminary report: Faulty relay protection system caused NYC outage

Residents, fellow police officers remember North Catasauqua police chief who died suddenly

Residents, fellow police officers remember North Catasauqua police chief who died suddenly

Police probe death on bypass; 'Let us know what you saw'
Alexandra Hogan | 69 News

Police probe death on bypass; 'Let us know what you saw'

Nonprofit dedicates food drive to young flooding victim

Nonprofit dedicates food drive to young flooding victim

Event raises money for Exeter school athlete hit by car
Matt Roth | 69 News

Event raises money for Exeter school athlete hit by car

Track and Trace initiative seeks to reduce gun crimes

Track and Trace initiative seeks to reduce gun crimes

Man who plowed car through Charlottesville rally gets 2nd life sentence
Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images, Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via Getty Images

Man who plowed car through Charlottesville rally gets 2nd life sentence

Local nonprofit organization aims to ease hunger pains in Allentown

Local nonprofit organization aims to ease hunger pains in Allentown

'Doomsday prepper' couple accused of abusing victims on farm for years
Copyright 2019 CNN

'Doomsday prepper' couple accused of abusing victims on farm for years

DHS watchdog says border facility conditions haven't improved
Office of Inspector General/DHS via CNN

DHS watchdog says border facility conditions haven't improved

Allentown mayor, police chief weigh in after spike in violence

Allentown mayor, police chief weigh in after spike in violence

Positive Parenting: Tips to build screen sense

Positive Parenting: Tips to build screen sense

70 current, former border employees connected to Facebook groups
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

70 current, former border employees connected to Facebook groups

Nearly one-fifth of Twitter users follow Trump
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Nearly one-fifth of Twitter users follow Trump

Treasury secretary says he doesn't find Trump's tweets racist
Copyright 2019 CNN

Treasury secretary says he doesn't find Trump's tweets racist

Health Beat: Intermittent fasting for multiple sclerosis

Health Beat: Intermittent fasting for multiple sclerosis

Baltimore methadone clinic shooting leaves 2 dead, officer wounded
CNN Video

Baltimore methadone clinic shooting leaves 2 dead, officer wounded