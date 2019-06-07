Positive Parenting: Too many toys?
Play is a critical part of a young child’s development. Toys can be terrific learning tools, and of course, they are a lot of fun for kids, their friends and their parents. In fact, surveys show that Americans have upwards of 100 toys for their children to choose from at home. But a new study suggests when it comes to toys, think quality over quantity.
Like most preschoolers, Lincoln and his sister Adeline hit a playroom hard, checking out everything the floor and storage shelves have to offer.
“They definitely like imaginative play or things they can build or knock down,” said their mom.
Play builds spatial skills, motor skills, and social skills. But when talking about toys, can there be too much of a good thing? Social scientists at the University of Toledo studied groups of toddlers during free play sessions. In some sessions, the kids had four toys to play with. In others they had sixteen.
“When there were 16 toys in the room, those incidences were much shorter, more along the lines of a minute apiece where they’d pick up the toy, give it a once over, but already be looking at where they wanted to go,” explained Alexia Metz, PhD, an occupational therapist at the University of Toledo.
When the kids had just four toys, the interactions were almost twice as long, suggesting that the kids had time for quality play, meaning they used the toy in different ways beneficial for development.
“As they grow older, they build that into a longer attention span, better problem- solving ability and persistence with tasks that might be challenging or frustrating,” detailed Metz.
Metz said a smaller number of toys could limit distractions. She says parents might consider putting some toys away and rotating a few out at a time.
Metz said, “I think this study is encouraging that not having a gazillion toys at home is not necessarily a bad thing.”
Metz said she and her colleagues would also like to study different age groups to assess the impact of the number of toys on play at different age groups.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
Positive Parenting
-
Positive Parenting: Too many toys?
A new study suggests when it comes to toys, think quality over quantity.Read More »
-
Positive Parenting: Do later school times lead to better school performance for kids?
Teens fit a lot into their day and that may be cutting into their sleep....Read More »
-
Positive Parenting: ADHD signs in babies
More than six million kids in the U.S. have attention deficit...Read More »
-
Positive Parenting: How natural disasters affect kids
With the approaching wildfire and hurricane seasons coming up, how can...Read More »
Feature Belt
LATEST FROM THE NEWSROOM
- Updated News Family of five escape fire in Palmer Township
- Western New Jersey Standoff in Phillipsburg ends peacefully
- Lehigh Valley Firefighters battle cement plant fire in Northampton County
- Lehigh Valley World War II Weekend in full swing in Reading
- Berks Police, mechanic rescue kitten from engine compartment of vehicle
- Pennsylvania Strong cash flow smooths budget work, but not Wolf's agenda
- Lehigh Valley Roller girls barrel into Bethlehem
- News Money Matters: Cheap ways to fight fleas this summer
Life Lessons
Health News
-
- Texas man becomes oldest living kidney donor by helping neighbor
- People are sick of drinking. Investors are betting on the 'sober curious'
- Texas gov. signs law increasing age to buy tobacco products to 21
- Mich. hotel offers a free stay for anyone traveling for an abortion
- Employee saves the day when boy with autism breaks down at theme park
- Loophole in law allows nursing home sex offenders to go undetected
- Misinformation swirling around Dutch teenager's death ignites debate over euthanasia
- Kroger recalls some frozen berries over possible Hepatitis A contamination
- Health Beat: Mental health treatment for students