69 News viewers spotted this rare cloud formation in Lehigh County and Berks County over the weekend. Check out the slideshow above.
These images are a hole punch cloud.
Officially, it's called a fallstreak hole.
White clouds are made up of a bunch of tiny ice particles suspended in the air.
These little specks of ice, called ice crystals, are so light that gravity doesn't affect them.
When a bunch of ice crystals stick together, they'll fall out of the cloud as a snowflake. And, that's kind of what happened here.
White clouds can also have supercooled water drops floating around the ice fragments. These tiny drops of water that are below freezing.
While mainly an area of ice fragments, a white cloud can also have tiny drops of water suspended in it. These water drops are supercooled, so they're less
Yes! Water can be less than 32 degrees and not frozen. In fact, supercooled water drops can be as cool as -40's and still not be frozen.
Now, there is a catch: the second supercooled water hits something, it freezes, instantly.
Meteorologist Drew Anderson found that out firsthand when he left water bottles in his car one winter.
You can even pour out supecooled water and watch it freeze on contact with something just as this West Chester University student did.
Water needs to be pure in order for it to get supercooled, and that's the case with the water up in the cloud.
Circling back to the hole punch cloud spotted in Emmaus, something agitated the cloud. It could have been wind or an airplane, and this blew around the supercooled water drops.
Because they were stirred around, the supercooled water drops ran into other supercooled water drops and froze instantly. Others ran into some of the cloud's ice particles and froze instantly.
When this supercooled water froze into ice, it got bigger and heavier. Now, it's heavy enough to feel the effects of gravity, so down it came as a fallstreak.
When you see fuzzy, fingerlike lines cascading down from cloud, you're watching rain or snow that's falling and then drying up as it falls.
You can see what this looks like in the left part of the circle.
Before these pictures were taken, much of the cloud's white ice particles fell out of the center into drier air below the cloud. The drier air made that falling snow/ice disappear, leaving behind a much bluer area in that part of the cloud.
You don't see this often!
Please send your pictures to our weather team anytime by using the 69 News Weather App or by emailing weather@wfmz.com