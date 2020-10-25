69 News viewers spotted this rare cloud formation in Lehigh, Northampton, Bucks, and Berks Counties over the weekend. Check out the slideshow above.
These images are a hole punch cloud.
Officially, it's called a fallstreak hole.
White clouds are made up of a bunch of tiny ice particles suspended in the air.
These little specks of ice, called ice crystals, are so light that gravity doesn't affect them.
When a bunch of ice crystals stick together, they'll fall out of the cloud as a snowflake. And, that's kind of what happened here.
White clouds can also have supercooled water drops floating around the cloud. These tiny drops of water are below freezing.
Yes! Water can be less than 32 degrees and not frozen. In fact, supercooled water drops can be as cool as -40's and still not be frozen.
Now, there is a catch: the second supercooled water hits something, it freezes, instantly.
Meteorologist Drew Anderson found that out firsthand when he left water bottles in his car one winter.
You can even pour out supercooled water and watch it freeze on contact with something just as this West Chester University student did.
Water needs to be pure in order for it to get supercooled, and that's the case with the water up in the cloud.
To form those hole punch clouds, something agitated the cloud. It could have been wind or an airplane. This blew around the supercooled water drops.
Because those supercooled water drops were stirred around, they ran into other supercooled water drops and froze instantly. Others supercooled water drops ran into some of the cloud's ice particles and froze instantly, too.
When this supercooled water froze into ice, it got bigger and heavier. Now, it's heavy enough to feel the effects of gravity, so down it came as a fallstreak.
When you see fuzzy, fingerlike lines cascading down from cloud, you're watching rain or snow that's falling and then drying up as it falls.
You can see what this looks like in the left part of the circle.
Before these pictures were taken, the cloud's white ice particles fell out of the center of the cloud and into drier air below the cloud.
That drier air made that falling snow/ice disappear, so you're left with a much bluer, drier part of the cloud.
You don't see this often! A hole punch cloud is very rare.
Seeing rainbow colors in a hole punch cloud is like winning the lottery. Click on the picture on the right to see the rainbow colors.
Now, you can't call that a rainbow because it's not made from raindrops. So, it's called a halo!
For white clouds to produce rainbow colors, the air has to be very dry and the layer of clouds has to be very thin and wispy.
Then, sunlight has to hit the ice crystals at just the right angle for this to happen.
When you see a true rainbow, any nearby clouds will be grey, and it'll be a few hours before sunset or a few hours before sunrise. We can only get rainbows if they sun is at those angles in the sky. Clouds made from water drops (that are above freezing) are grey in color.
