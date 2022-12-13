At Lawrence Livermore National Labs in California scientists make a huge breakthrough. Two particles were fused together with a high power laser.
In the process, more energy was produced than was used to create it.
"This milestone moves us one significant step closer to the possibility of zero carbon, abundant fusion energy powering our society," said Jennifer Granholm, US Secretary of Energy.
Scientists have long believed fusion is the future of clean energy, as there are no by products, no pollution and less risk than with power created with nuclear fission or fossil fuels.
Dr. Eugenio Schuster with Lehigh University has done significant research in the area of magnetic confinement fusion.
He says one gram of fusion reactants, derived partially from water, have the potential to equal approximately the same amount of energy from 25-hundred gallons of oil.
"We are going through a series of breakthroughs, and there's also growing interest in the private sector in the United States in really moving forward toward the construction of a reactor based on these principles, " said Schuster.
Earlier this year, the Biden administration earmarked 50 million dollars to assemble public and private partnerships to create a fusion pilot plant within the next ten years.
But Schuster says with this breakthrough and increased interest in fusion, research and results could accelerate, changing the way we power our future.