Black Lives Matter, Global Poverty, and the Importance of Advocacy

Despite the risks of COVID-19, millions of citizens have sparked protests and riots in their cities to demand justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and the thousands of other victims killed by police brutality and violence. Furthermore, these protests highlight the decades of systemic racism that Americans allowed to persist and dominate the nation. Since the start of these protests, citizens have realized that advocacy organizations are powerful, and they can bring monumental change for society. While this movement of ending systemic racism may seem different from the goal of reducing global poverty, they are united by the way advocacy has spotlighted these salient social issues.

Black Lives Matter is about social justice and equity like global poverty reduction efforts. An article written by Global Citizen relates the Black Lives Matter Movement to eradicating global poverty. Specifically, the article states, “People living in extreme poverty — like girls and women, and black men in the U.S. — have been discriminated against and excluded by societies and institutions that sought to treat everyone equally without recognizing pre-existing inequalities.” Here, Global Citizen reveals the difficulty of ending extreme poverty, especially when its existence is rooted in discrimination; global poverty and racism work together to exclude, which makes it harder to reduce both problems.

Additionally, many global poverty advocacy organizations also focus on the detrimental effects of racial and structural discrimination. The UN asserts that “poverty is both a cause and a product of human rights violations.” As a result, many people across the world are subjected to poverty and limited resources simply because of the color of the skin or even their gender. For instance, according to the UN, certain parts of Latin America and the Caribbean “have one of the highest inequity indices in the developing world, with income, resources and opportunities systematically and disproportionately concentrated in the elite of society.”

This example reveals the similarities between the Black Lives Matter Movement and issues surrounding global poverty. Many members of society, along with governments, have been able to structurally discriminate against people without societal deemed privileges. As a result, these citizens then fall victim to extreme poverty and have a hard time escaping this persistent cycle, largely created by structural discrimination.

In addition, factoring in corrupt governments, underfunded healthcare systems, food insecurity and lack of resources, these issues and systems become harder to dismantle. If people around the world do not understand the structural difficulties of overcoming racism and extreme poverty, then it becomes even harder to ameliorate the issue and instigate change.

This is where advocacy organizations are powerful and instrumental because they use strategic communication to spread awareness, educate, and publicize their message for all people to hear and understand. They have the ability to spark social change and get their leaders and representatives to follow.

For example, the Congressional Management Foundation created a study where they examined the effect of constituent meetings on Congressional decisions. They concluded that “constituent visits to their offices have ‘some’ or ‘a lot’ of influence on an undecided member of Congress.” Advocacy organizations are powerful because they have the ability to generate change from the root of the problem. In terms of Black Lives Matter and global poverty, that means funding, legislation and resources controlled and managed by our state and national leaders.

Advocacy groups not only have the power to enact change from their leaders, but they also have the power to mobilize other people within their community. For example, the current Black Lives Matter movement consists of millions of citizens protesting in the streets and educating their peers. Additionally, advocacy organizations centered on global poverty, like the Borgen Project, teach members of their community how to mobilize and the Hunger Project works to empower women to help strategically end world hunger and global poverty.

Overall, advocacy organizations are powerful in all sectors because they can introduce and sustain long-term change for people all over the world. Currently, the Black Lives Matter movement and efforts to deconstruct systemic racism also fall in line with global poverty reduction. Supporting advocacy organizations in both of these fields, individually and jointly, have the ability to create vast amounts of change for millions of people.

Sophia McWilliams is a Bethlehem resident and a student at the University of Richmond.