By Hunter Martin, Volunteer Berks County Coordinator, Jo Jorgensen Campaign

These past few weeks, the people of the United States and the people of the world have been treated to a horror show the likes of which had never been seen off a movie screen. The President of the United States and his major-party challenger engaged in a 2-hour equivalent of a playground brawl on national television. The “most powerful job in the world” was argued over in a child-like fashion by both major party candidates.

There were two great injustices foisted onto the American people that night. One was the miserable attempt at a debate by Trump and Biden. The other was that the 3rd candidate, a candidate on the ballot of all 50 states plus DC, was not permitted to even be publicly seen because rules created by a biased, bipartisan, non-independent group demanded that said 3rd candidate achieve national polling of 15% or greater in polls that she wasn’t even an option on!

Jo Jorgensen is the moderate candidate that reasonable people of both parties who may feel disaffected by the radicals currently in party power positions can align themselves with. A businesswoman, entrepreneur, professor, and Libertarian for most of her adult life, Dr. Jorgensen has consistently campaigned on the platform of individual freedoms and governmental reform. When she’s previously run for other offices, her debate performance was referred to as “a rose between two thorns” according to the Greenville (N.C.) News, compared to what the Democrats and Republicans presented. And yet the American people at large aren’t allowed to even hear her speak? Instead of a rational, reasonable discussion of the issues, their only option is to see Trump and Biden bicker like the old men that they are?

The horrible showing by both President Trump and Joe Biden in Tuesday night’s debate was such a turn-off to so many people that, during the debate and in the hours immediately following, Dr. Jorgensen’s social media following on both Facebook and Twitter rose by over 3,000 followers, and so many people went to the Jorgensen website to look up Jo and her platform that the website crashed for several hours! If this isn’t a reflection of just how fed-up with the federal government John Q. Public truly is, I don’t know how much more convincing anyone would need.

Every 4 years, the Libertarian party members, independents, and undecided voters are told, “it’s too important an election to vote third-party” as Michelle Obama said this year at the Democrat National Convention. “Choose the lesser of two evils,” they’re told, casually sweeping under the rug the fact that where we are as a nation is the result of BOTH major parties’ persistent polarization, shunning and rejection of moderate voters (RINOs and DINOs), and a fundamental disconnect from the views and feelings of the average citizen. The loudest voices on both sides of the political spectrum hold sway over the rest, hijacking the major parties and eliminating any sincere, serious attempt at moderation. It’s no wonder then that in the 2016 election, only 55% of eligible Americans voted, the lowest since 1996 (according to CNN).

There has never been a better year to tell the elites and power players of both the Democrats and Republicans that their time is rapidly approaching an end. Neither party is entitled to the votes of any American. America is tired of the divisions. Its people are tired of being lied to every 2 or 4 years, only to have campaign promises put on the back burner to allow corporate interests to hold sway. We’re tired of being forced to take sides with radicals instead of finding reasonable compromises. All most moderate sensible Americans want to do is provide for themselves and their families with as little government involvement as possible. They want their taxes to be as low as Trump’s, to not live in fear of being an innocent victim of a growing police state, to not be enslaved to a national debt run out of control by every president since Bill Clinton.

This year, let’s vote in as President a person we can respect, not someone we don’t like because we hate the other major-party candidate more. This year, vote Gold. Vote for Jo Jorgensen.