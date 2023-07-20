by Margo Levin, program coordinator for the Jewish Federation of Reading

The Greater Reading Unity Coalition and its member groups, including Centro Hispano, the Jewish Federation of Reading, the Reading Chapter of the NAACP, and Bring the Change, emphatically condemn the actions of the U.S. House of Representatives in defunding the LGBT Center of Greater Reading, our other partner organization.

The $970,000 grant through the Community Project Funding Program is essential for the Center to continue providing critical services in our community. The LGBT Center provides emergency housing, counseling, a food pantry, and hot meals to anyone coming through its door. It also provides a safe place for at risk youth and members of the LGBT community seeking assistance or just a safe place.

Thank you for your attention.