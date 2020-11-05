By the Northeast Delegation of the Pa. House Democratic Caucus

As of this writing, there are approximately 750,000 Pennsylvania votes that need to be counted. That is more than 750,000 Pennsylvanians who lawfully casted their vote and deserve to be heard. Counting every citizen’s legal, timely vote is imperative.

As workers securely make progress on tallying the results, we must be patient. This process may take several days, but the integrity and sanctity of the vote in our state must be maintained.

Last Fall, in a bipartisan showing, the Pennsylvania General Assembly agreed to allow for mail-in ballots. Since then, House Democrats have made many efforts to help clarify any confusion about the process and give local election boards the tools needed to securely and expeditiously process votes cast by mail. Unfortunately, our Republican colleagues chose political gamesmanship over a genuine effort to ensure a smooth election. Their inaction failed to allow for the early processing of ballots received – as 32 other states permit-- and, in turn, why there is a delay in knowing the outcome of this election. The ambiguity in the law did not address their local official’s concerns; nor does it protect every Pennsylvanian’s constitutional right to vote and our obligation to make sure those votes are counted.

Now, more than ever, we must ensure that we uphold the freedoms guaranteed in our state and nation’s constitution. In these unprecedented times, the voters must have the final say, not the candidates or their lawyers. “Virtue, liberty and independence” is our state motto and we must uphold the highest moral standard to ensure liberty and independence persist for all.

We are all eager to learn the results of this election. Let’s remain patient to ensure every vote counts.

State Rep. Mike Schlossberg, NorthEast Delegation Chair, 132nd Legislative District

Marty Flynn, 113th Legislative District

Robert Freeman, 136th Legislative District

Bridget Kosierowski,114th Legislative District

Maureen Madden, 115th Legislative District

Jeanne McNeill, 133rd Legislative District

Gerald Mullery, 119th Legislative District

Kyle Mullins, 112th Legislative District

Eddie Day Pashinski, 121st Legislative District

Mark Rozzi, 126th Legislative District

Peter Schweyer , 22nd Legislative District