By Joseph C. Gale, Montgomery County Commissioner

January 3, 2021

OPEN LETTER TO UNITED STATES SENATOR PAT TOOMEY REGARDING CERTIFICATION OF THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS

The Honorable Pat Toomey,

In a recent statement you declared your intention to certify Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election by crassly dismissing widespread claims of voter fraud based on the rational that, “…these allegations were adjudicated in courtrooms across America and were found not to be supported by evidence.” Such logic is legally shallow and stunningly disconnected from the reality experienced across America by millions of voters who rightfully contend, with seemingly verifiable proof in many instances, that the outcome of the 2020 presidential election was polluted by cheating, corruption and cover-ups.

As a two-term United States Senator, you know quite well that the United States Supreme Court and other judicial bodies at the federal and state level refused to hear cases filed by the Trump campaign and pro-Trump plaintiffs as doing so would not only have forced them to accept mountains of direct evidence, circumstantial evidence and eyewitness testimony, but also would have forced them to issue rulings on the merits. These justices and judges dodged such rulings based not on the Constitution, but on personal agendas and political expediency.

Speaking of the Constitution, the Founding Fathers provided us a remedy for the ugly scenario described above. And as such, you and your colleagues in the United States Senate and United States of Representatives are now the arbiters of justice that we the people are relying on since the courts and state legislatures nationwide have betrayed their sworn duty by failing to uphold the integrity of the 2020 presidential election.

For example, in your home state of Pennsylvania, despite well-documented problems and concerns with mail-in voting dating back decades, Republicans in the Pennsylvania State House and State Senate joined forces with Democrat Governor Tom Wolf in 2019 to pass Act 77, Pennsylvania’s universal mail-in voting law, which allows for 50 days of no excuse mail-in voting. This is the longest vote-by-mail period in the entire nation and, frankly, nobody should be voting nearly two months before Election Day. It is called Election Day for a reason.

Unlike traditional absentee voting, Act 77 eliminates the requirement that a voter have a valid reason for requesting a mail-in ballot such as an illness, disability, work commitment or travel obligation that otherwise prevents said voter from casting a ballot in-person.

Making a bad law even worse, just days before Election Day, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that mail-in ballots would not be subjected to signature verification. Signature verification is a common-sense safeguard against voter fraud. Once mail-in ballots were removed and separated from their respective envelopes which included the signature box, it became impossible to verify signatures to determine which votes were legal and which were illegal. As a consequence, we are now in a situation where there is no way to know the authenticity of nearly half the votes cast in Pennsylvania last year.

As Montgomery County Commissioner and Vice Chair of the Montgomery County Election Board, I have been advising voters all year long to cast their ballots in-person on Election Day. In addition, I have opposed all efforts to expand no excuse mail-in voting operations in Montgomery County including ballot drop-off-boxes, satellite voting locations, outsourced vendor services and multimillion-dollar machinery. Last month, I took the only appropriate action available and voted “NO” to the certification of Montgomery County’s 2020 General Election results.

As a United States Senator and the highest-ranking elected Republican in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, you should follow my lead and oppose certification of the election results. Your statement supporting the certification of this sham of an election is appalling, but not surprising. Your lack of leadership and willful blindness to Act 77 and the irreparable harm it has caused to both our state and nation may very well be the greatest failure in a litany of letdowns that have defined your tenure in Washington.

One of many consistently disappointed constituents,

Joseph C. Gale

Montgomery County Commissioner