By Montgomery County Commissioner Joseph C. Gale
What we saw this weekend in Philadelphia was not a protest - it was a riot. In fact, nearly every major city across the nation was ravaged by looting, violence and arson.
The perpetrators of this urban domestic terror are radical left-wing hate groups like Black Lives Matter. This organization, in particular, screams racism not to expose bigotry and injustice, but to justify the lawless destruction of our cities and surrounding communities. Their objective is to unleash chaos and mayhem without consequence by falsely claiming they, in fact, are the victims.
For years, our police men and women have been demonized and degraded by the radical left. As a result of this defamation and character assassination, as well as a complicit media constantly pushing the bogus narrative of systemic police brutality and white racism, law enforcement is afraid to do their job of protecting innocent people and their property.
In addition, too many Democrat mayors are sympathizers of these far-left radical enemy combatants. As a result, their misguided empathy has enabled a level of unfettered criminality never witnessed before in American history.
Sadly, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney falls in this category of sympathetic Democrat mayors. And his handpicked Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw seems to share her boss's sentiment. Frankly, the name Outlaw fits her to a tee.
This past weekend, I watched television coverage of police officers being ordered to stand down as the statue of Frank Rizzo was spray painted, lit on fire and attempted to be pulled down.
The only way to stop this vandalism and chaos is by allowing law enforcement to do their job of enforcing the law. Otherwise, so-called ‘peaceful protests’ end up escalating to into violence, arson and looting.
Police cannot continue to 'give space' to opportunists and lawbreakers. Because as they say, 'If you give an inch, they will take a foot.'
We need law-and-order. We need leaders who will uphold the laws they swore to defend when they placed their hand on the Holy Bible on inauguration day. The broken promises of failed Democrat mayors like Jim Kenney have led not just to broken windows, but a broken public trust that must be restored before more cities are shattered.