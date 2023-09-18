By: Allentown City Council member Ce-Ce Gerlach

Who do you call when you see someone sleeping in the hallway of your building? What number do you dial to get a counselor to intervene in a mental health crisis?

Currently, there is not anyone to call for help instead of handcuffs.

The City of Allentown had an opportunity to start a Mobile Community Response Team (MCRT) consisting of mental health experts to handle non-violent calls, such as mental health, homelessness and addiction.

However, the Lehigh County Board of Elections killed the proposal before our community had a chance to vote.

After neighbors delivered nearly 4,000 signatures to establish a MCRT via ballot referendum this fall, our County Board of Elections unilaterally and without reason failed to put the question up for a vote. Their decision and ability to eliminate an opportunity to increase mental health services in Allentown through a ballot referendum is anti-democratic.

This 3-person unelected board (none of whom live in Allentown) delivered a huge slap in the face to Allentown voters.

After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, residents, activists and organizers looked nationwide for ways to better serve our vulnerable neighbors. Eighty-six U.S. municipalities have versions of MCRTs.

Allentown neighbors came together and met with the current and previous Police Chiefs, held a county-wide stakeholders meeting, and brought experts to City Council meetings to share knowledge.

Three years later – nothing happened.

Progress has always been met with resistance, delay, fear, and anger. “This isn’t the way we do things" was said about Black and white kids learning together. As women fought for equal rights, naysayers shouted, “Now is not the time!” The residents of Allentown waited long enough, so like any group of people without structural power–they organized.

When the politicians refuse to listen to the people, the ballot referendum process allows for ordinary residents to take back their power. The City Charter states that residents can have a question placed on the ballot by collecting at least 2,000 petition signatures from Allentown voters.

The petitioners committee for the MCRT proposal submitted over 3,800 signatures, more than any city council candidate received in votes this spring. Those signers are voters - citizens and members of our community - and they deserve to be heard.

As I circulated a petition, I spoke with Republicans, Democrats, Independents, Libertarians, former correctional officers, teachers and medical professionals. Almost everyone shared a personal story of how mental health, addiction or housing instability has affected their lives.

Mental health struggles cross all divides. A plethora of voters would have turned out in November if this question was on the ballot.

The City accepted and verified the signatures. Per City Charter, Council then had an opportunity to approve the proposed ordinance to establish the MCRT program, but everyone on Council voted “no” except for myself and Natalie Santos. Per Section 1007, the question should be placed on the ballot of the next election. However, the County Board of Elections prevented that.

The petitioners committee followed the system’s process, but it didn’t matter. The City’s administration voiced opposition to starting MCRTs publicly and hired an outside attorney to circumvent the democratic process. Decisions like this make many people disillusioned with the “system” and our right to vote.

What hurts me most is that the same people that undemocratically obstructed our efforts to establish an MCRT don’t have anything better to offer our most vulnerable neighbors.

Our system isn’t working.

If this system was working then why were there an average of 107 “seriously mentally ill” people in jail each day last year (Lehigh County CJAB 2022)?

Why were 45.5% of the population in Lehigh County Jail prescribed psychotropic medications in 2022 (Lehigh County CJAB 2022)?

Why was there such resistance to allowing the voters of Allentown to vote on the issue?

Why were people within the system so fearful of progress?

Being unsheltered, having a mental health challenge or struggling with substance use are not crimes. People need help–not handcuffs.

Organizers and residents met with police chiefs across the country and locally who support a non-law enforcement response for non-violent situations that are helping police across the nation.

We talked with executive directors in places like Dayton, Denver, and Durham. In Durham, despite initial hesitancy, police and decision makers are now thankful for more time to respond to violent crime and engage with the community.

Those in positions of power in the City and County continue to claim that addressing mental health is important to them. My question to them is, if mental health, homelessness, and addiction are so important to you, what are you willing to do about it?

Now is the time for people in positions of power to work with those in the community who brought forth the referendum.

The ball is in your court.

Editor’s note: For more on the Lehigh County Board of Elections decision, see here.