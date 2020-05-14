By Melissa Diehl, the PA District Leader of Alline, which operates Holiday Hair, Cost Cutters, and SuperCuts in Pennsylvania.
It’s a growing concern, and not just because people are anxious as to when they will be able to get a professional haircut. It’s an issue much larger than trimming up split ends or covering gray hairs. The reopening of hair salons in Pennsylvania is a critical concern because personal hygiene is a necessity. Hair care also speaks to how people feel about themselves and their personal dignity.
Within the last week, Governor Wolf announced the reopening of dentist offices and that should be applauded. Oral care is, in certain instances, life sustaining. This reopening includes both emergency procedures as well as general services such as routine cleanings. With this news, a very important question surfaces and that is “Why are certain businesses in Pennsylvania allowed to reopen for non-urgent care when they have similar job performance situations to hair salons?”
The very nature of dental work requires a person to be in close proximity to and working within the very area that is the source of the spread of COVID-19. And at best, only one person can be wearing a mask. In contrast, hair salons are fully equipped to act in accordance with CDC guidelines and health recommendations to ensure clients can be serviced safely and at minimal risk.
Specifically, Holiday Hair salons across Pennsylvania have plans in place to reopen safely and service clients while adhering to state and federal guidelines. This includes additional steps to deep clean and sterilize capes, chairs, and tools after every use, limiting the number of clients permitted in the salon at any given time, and requiring staff to check temperatures and to wear protective equipment including face mask and gloves.
By adhering to smart and safe procedures that allow for sanitization and protective measures in hair salons, these businesses should be allowed to reopen just as dentist offices and other businesses have been allowed to resume work.
The looming dark cloud so many Pennsylvania small businesses now face is when does this end? How soon can businesses begin to reopen? This is a question our Governor has not been able to adequately answer. The vaguely defined “phases” and ever-changing dates have created a moving goal post upon which hangs the livelihood of hundreds of thousands of business owners and their employees.
I would point Pennsylvania officials to the state of Ohio which had one of the most aggressive responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. There, the state partnered with an industry working group to develop what are likely the most comprehensive safety protocols in the country, not only for the hair industry but for any industry. Ohio salons and barbershops will be opening on May 15, 2020.
We urge the public to contact their state senators and representatives so that they are reminded to stand up for Pennsylvania’s small businesses, including our hair salons.