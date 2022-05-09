By Brian Johnson

To whom it may concern,

The current roe v. Wade news and impending revocation of a nationwide, universal right has shaken the political world. Given the news, I wanted to perhaps discuss this from a different perspective.

We can wash away the argument about life and personhood. It's a human life that has the potential to become a person. That isn't up for debate and there is no need to clog discourse with it.

What is truly at stake is the bodily autonomy of half the country. The united states was founded on the basic principle: to be left alone. How can one argue that the requirement that states step in to create special rules governing half the population uniquely, is in line with this foundational principle?

How can one construe this position as anything beyond the creation of a medical caste system?

To be clear, there is one other law that uniquely discriminates and that is the draft, which ought to be changed. But the creation of special laws for women would fundamentally alter their ability to engage in civic life.

In every single instance of abortion restrictions across the globe the status of women decreases when abortion access is denied. Do we really want to, as men and other nonbinary folks, see our fellow citizens denied basic autonomy in their person?

There is no equivalent law in existence that demands male members of society become living organ donors for the currently autonomous person. No law can make a man donate a kidney or even a pint of blood. None.

This is about fundamental rights. Having the right to decide what is done with your body will be a right the dead have but not women. Is this really the society we want to have?