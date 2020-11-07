SCRANTON, Pa. -- Today, U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) released the following statement to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory:
“I congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in this campaign. It’s now time to unite and heal our Nation so we can build back better. Coming together as one Nation, we can defeat the virus, rebuild our economy for workers and families and provide a brighter future for our children.”
Senator Bob Casey congratulates President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on victory
