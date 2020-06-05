69News Livestream

By Cathy Bednar, of Forks Township

What is happening in our cities across the USA?

So much hurt, so much pain

Voices cry, “No Justice, No Peace Today!”

A human life was taken in vain

With arms raised in the air

And fists closed with fury

The country is in grave despair

Peace must come in a hurry

What is happening on God’s earth?

Too many tears have fallen from the sky

Can’t we see we are all the same worth?

And no man should unjustly die

But soon, righteousness will defy

All that has made our hearts so lame

And the peaceful victor’s cry

Will soon be answered again

