By Cathy Bednar, of Forks Township
What is happening in our cities across the USA?
So much hurt, so much pain
Voices cry, “No Justice, No Peace Today!”
A human life was taken in vain
With arms raised in the air
And fists closed with fury
The country is in grave despair
Peace must come in a hurry
What is happening on God’s earth?
Too many tears have fallen from the sky
Can’t we see we are all the same worth?
And no man should unjustly die
But soon, righteousness will defy
All that has made our hearts so lame
And the peaceful victor’s cry
Will soon be answered again