Mark Pinsley of South Whitehall Township is the Lehigh County controller

My name is Mark Pinsley, and in my job as Lehigh County Controller, I have had to deal with stubbornly high and intentionally confusing health care pricing methods and costs. Because of the lack of corporate transparency, large U.S. health care companies have been able to dramatically increase corporate profits while the most economically vulnerable in our society pay the economic price. This is why polls continue to reference general health care costs and rising prescription drug prices as important life-defining issues for Americans.

The recent implementation of transparency laws, like the Consolidated Appropriations Act and the Hospital Transparency Final Rule, provide real Transparency and genuine access to more information about complex healthcare pricing methods. This is both essential and important in controlling skyrocketing healthcare costs. Without transparency, businesses and governments at every level could not carefully review, access, and legally challenge the pricing legitimacy of large health care companies. These companies often resist any attempt by the government to increase transparency because it allows them to manipulate health care costs, often at the expense of government employees and their families.

Here's a recent personal example highlighting the opaque nature of health care pricing, which often leads to increased consumer costs. I went to a local hospital for an X-ray, which took about five minutes. A few weeks later, I received a bill for $850. My responsibility was to pay $250, while my health insurance covered the remaining amount. Given the high price for the X-ray, I decided to investigate further. Surprisingly, I discovered that if I hadn't had health insurance (if I had just walked in off the street and had no health insurance at all), the hospital would have charged me only $600 for the procedure rather than $850.

I then checked the pricing at another major hospital in the area. With insurance, the total cost for my employer and me would have been under $100 for the same X-ray.

I obtained this information thanks to the transparency acts, which mandate hospitals to publish their contracted pricing on their websites. Although the information doesn't need to be in a human-readable format, it must be provided in a machine-readable format. Several websites have made this information more accessible to the general public. During our audit, we verified data from Health Cost Labs. You can view the prices for specific procedure codes at local hospitals by creating a free account. If you cannot find the codes you're looking for at a particular hospital, it's possible that the hospital is not in compliance with the regulations.

This means that the employer, whether government or a private business, is responsible for absorbing the extra costs(s) for an employee who lacks adequate health insurance. It's an example of how the absence of institutional transparency allows health care companies to manipulate hospital pricing to increase their profits creatively.

The Lehigh County Controller's Office conducted a landmark audit to provide genuine transparency and expose unfair pricing by health care companies, designed to discreetly increase corporate profits at the expense of government employees and Lehigh County taxpayers. Government leaders, at all levels, are responsible for protecting its employees' health care needs and economic interests. This begins with complete transparency and a willingness to stand up to powerful interests, including the health care industry.

Ordinary citizens possess the power to make a difference in the fight against excessive and inconsistent health care pricing. Governments are not only legislative bodies but also substantial employers. The advent of new transparency regulations has imposed greater fiduciary responsibilities on both governments and businesses. Given that governments use taxpayer money to cover health care costs for their employees, we citizens can exert pressure on the government to ensure that they use the transparency rules to evaluate their health care costs. Let's come together and take a stand to make health care more affordable for all.