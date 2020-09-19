ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) issued the following statement on the death of United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

"Our nation mourns the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Renowned for her legal intellect and sharp opinions, Justice Ginsburg served on our nation’s highest court for nearly three decades with distinction and honor. As just the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer in the legal profession. While I usually disagreed with her legal and political views, she proved time and again that it is possible to disagree with someone without being disagreeable. Simply put, Justice Ginsburg left an indelible mark that will resonate for generations. I extend my prayers and deepest condolences to Justice Ginsburg’s family, friends, and colleagues."