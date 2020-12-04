By U.S. Congressman Dan Meuser (PA-9)

Many of the voters in Pennsylvania and in my district are rightfully upset and concerned about the irregular actions which occurred in the past election. There are valid reasons for the collective feeling of disenfranchisement and distrust, stemming from various election processes and procedural changes which were outside of statute. Thousands, in fact, millions in Pennsylvania, and tens of millions throughout the nation, have a feeling of intense frustration and believe that their constitutional rights have been violated.

To start, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court granted a three-day extension for late-arriving mail-in ballots, usurping the authority of the state legislature and contradicting the U.S. Constitution, which states “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof.” These Constitutional authorities are not fair-weather laws, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. The highly irregular actions of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court resulted in the unlawful counting of at least 12,000 mail-in ballots, perhaps more, that arrived after 8PM on Election Day, the time required by Pennsylvania Election Code, mitigating an accurate ballot count, and at the same time, fueling great distrust in the process.

Second, there are serious disputes over how individual mail-in ballots with technical errors were handled across the commonwealth. Pennsylvania Election Code dictates that absentee and mail-in ballots must be dated, have a verified voter signature, and included in a secrecy envelope. It also states that ballots missing any of these three requirements should be disqualified.

The night before the election and prior to the prescribed time for pre-canvassing mail-in ballots, the Pennsylvania Secretary of State issued inconsistent and contradictory guidance, giving Pennsylvania counties the authority to decide whether to reject ballots that contained discrepancies or take additional measures to give voters the opportunity to correct them. This is a highly irregular thing to do. As a result, Philadelphia, Montgomery, Allegheny and Bucks, four of the largest counties in Pennsylvania, allowed literally thousands and thousands of ballots to be fixed or “cured,” a measure not pursued by most other counties and which violated Pennsylvania Election Code.

The votes that were illegally “cured” should be thrown out to ensure a lawful ballot count. Anything less is equivalent to the proverbial moving of the goalposts to favor one side over another. Are Republicans and Democrats comfortable with such decisions being made by the Governor’s office the night before Election Day, which run contrary to the Election Code? Regardless of party affiliation, all Pennsylvanians should find these actions and the precedent they set to be deeply disturbing.

Additionally, the Pennsylvania Election Code requires election officials at polling places to authenticate the signatures of in-person voters. Yet, several weeks prior to the election, the Pennsylvania Secretary of State unilaterally pronounced that mail-in ballots could be accepted without a verified voter signature. Why were in-person ballots and mail-in ballots treated differently? Such inconsistent guidance from the Commonwealth and dissimilar enforcement of Pennsylvania Election Code undermined the legitimacy and accuracy of the vote count.

Furthermore, poll watchers in Philadelphia were kept at an unreasonable distance to observe the precanvassing and canvassing of ballots. Why would local election officials make the process blatantly more restrictive to poll watchers, some of whom resorted to using binoculars to try to do their jobs?

A ballot, or a vote, reflects and represents a registered, voting citizen. Its integrity is quite meaningful to our democracy. The irregular actions made during this election are what has fueled the high level of distrust, in fact, despondence that people have about this election. It is absolutely essential to assure to a candidate, but more so to the voters, that the vote count be honest, lawful and fair. The implications for our country are significant now and beyond 2020. Along with a fair election of the President of the United States, what is at stake here is the integrity of our election process and the faith the American people have in it. In Pennsylvania, we can’t tolerate the ability to “move the goalposts.” We need tighter election security to protect all legal votes.