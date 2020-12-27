Trending in science news...
ANCIENT STREET FOOD
Archeologists recently discovered that people from 2,000 years ago liked street food and on-the-go food as much as we do.
Pompeii is a town in Italy that got sealed in time. Close to 2,000 years, a massive volcano suddenly covered the town in hot ash.
This froze the town in place. It were as if a cast were put over the entire town, in an instant.
Because the town is so well preserved, it helps scientists understand how ancient cultures functioned.
Archeologists just unearthed a perfectly preserved fast food stand, and it's similar to how we serve on-the-go food today.
This ancient restaurant has colorful paintings, which served as their version of a menu.
The paintings show foods that were found fossilized inside the food counter.
RENEWABLE AIRPLANE FUEL
Scientists overseas have discovered a way to turn Carbon Dioxide in the air into airplane fuel.
Cars and planes release Carbon Dioxide into the air as a pollutant. Carbon Dioxide is a greenhouse gas, so the more of it we have in the air, the warmer the Earth can get.
Many industries have been looking for ways to reduce their Carbon Dioxide emissions, and this technique is an interesting one.
A plane would be able to take Carbon Dioxide from the air as it flies. Then, iron, magnesium, and potassium would be used to convert that Carbon Dioxide into fuel that could be used in real time as the plane flies.
While the plane would still pollute the air with some Carbon Dioxide, its emissions would be carbon neutral: the amount it of Carbon Dioxide it gives off would be close to the amount of Carbon Dioxide it removes from the air for fuel.
EXOPLANET SENDS RADIO SIGNALS
Exoplanets are the name for planets outside of our solar system. So, planets that don't orbit our sun.
Scientists believe they've discovered radio waves coming from one of these planet far, far away.
This would be the first time scientists have detected radio energy from an exoplanet.
No, there's not music playing on this planet.
Radio waves are a form of energy, and objects in space that have a magnetic field give off that type of energy.
The Earth has a magnetic field around it, which protects the Earth from the sun.
The sun constantly sends out charges particles, but our magnetic field makes most of them move around our planet. If we didn't have that magnetic field playing defense, we'd have very little air.
Mars has this problem. There's no magnetic field, so these charged particles from the sun carry away Mars' air.
Scientists suspect this exoplanet is similar to Jupiter: a planet made of gases protected by a magnetic field.
While this exoplanet is 300,000,000,000,000,000,000 miles away, scientists looked to our solar system to discover this planet.
Astronomers studied the radio wave energy Jupiter gives off. Then, they searched the universe with radio telescopes to discover similar energy signatures.
While these Cornell University scientists believe they discovered Jupiter-like radio signatures from this planet, they caution that more research needs to be done to confirm the discovery.