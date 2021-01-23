Here's what's trending in space and science news this week:
COOKIE MONSTER ROCK
A rock has been discovered in Brazil that looks a lot like the Cookie Monster.
When you cut into the ordinary-looking rock...
The rock looks like a snap shot of the Cookie Monster.
The eyes and mouth are holes, and holes are typical of these types of rocks, called agate.
There's two theories for how these types of rock form, and they all relate to lava.
Lava will have air bubbles in it. When the lava turns rock solid, literally, there are holes left where the air bubbles were.
One theory is hot springs water, full of minerals, got into the holes and deposited the minerals that lead to colorful formations over time.
The other theory is that the minerals were in the lava to begin with.
BLUE JETS
Sometimes, "Blue Jets" appear above strong thunderstorms. European scientists now understand why that happens a bit more.
When lightning happens in a thunderstorm, sometimes it can send charged energy rushing above the cloud.
This charged energy will slam into Nitrogen way up in our sky, which energizes the Nitrogen there.
Nitrogen atoms are not designed for that extra boost of energy, so they get rid of the energy by giving it off as light--blue light--above the storm cloud.
SOIL GEL
Researchers at the University of Texas in Austin have created a gel that absorbs the water from nighttime and morning dew.
Then, the gel holds onto the water until the soil gets reaches a certain temperature.
The gel stores the morning dew that would normally be evaporated from the plants and ground shortly after sunrise.
By holding onto some of this moisture and releasing it later in the day when the ground is much hotter, it's a way to help plants grow in dry climates.
Those plants will also require less irrigation in those dry areas.
The gel is mixed with the soil.