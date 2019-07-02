Fourth of July: The most dangerous day for smartphones
Of all the days of the year, the 185th day of each year is a deadly one for smartphones.
A new study by the device insurance company Asurion says there is typically a 60% increase in damaged and lost phones on July 4th.
The holiday draws lots of people to the water, in the pool, the lake, the beach, and most will take their phones along with them.
As a result, water-damaged phones skyrockets 250% compared to any other day of the year. The study also shows that phones that are lost forever triples on the Fourth of July. Asurion blames an increase in water activities for people dropping their phones in a lake or river where they're unrecoverable.
Reports of lost or misplaced phones also increases by 75% and cracked screens bump up about 40%.
Independence Day is like a horror movie for smartphones. If you can't leave it behind when you're going to the beach, pool or a boat, use a waterproof case that floats, or at the very least, put it in a plastic bag.
If it gets wet, act fast. Turn it off. Start shaking it. Try to get as much water out of the charging port and headphone jack. Try blowing the water out. If it got really wet, don't turn it back on for a while. Remove the back of the phone (if possible) and the battery. Then place the phone somewhere safe and let it air-dry. Do not put it anywhere in direct sunlight.
If when you turn it on it doesn't work, get a dry, ziplock bag. Asurion suggests using the silica gel packets that come packed inside things you buy. Open the packages, pour them into the ziplock bag and bury the phone in it for 24-48 hours. It's far more effective than using rice. Oh, and keep your fingers crossed.
Fourth of July: The most dangerous day for smartphones
