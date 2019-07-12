Get ready for Amazon Prime Day
If you're one of the 100 million Amazon Prime members ready to shop, you may be priming yourself for the 5th annual Prime Shopping Day. This year, it's actually a 2-day event, on July 15 and 16.
Last year's Prime Day was Amazon's biggest shopping day in history as shoppers spent over $100 million and the company reportedly processed over 17 million transactions.
This year, other retailers are offering huge discounts to compete with Amazon. If you're going to be shopping those deals, there are some things you should do over the weekend to prime yourself for Prime Day.
Amazon suggests downloading the Amazon app so you can see all of the deepest discounts. Of course, the company wants you to install the app on your phone because you'll likely spend more money, but the app does make it easier as many of the best deals sell out quickly.
Set up notifications within the app to get a text message when any item you've added to a list has a huge price drop. The Amazon app will send notifications of price drops on products you might be interested in based on your previous activity.
When checking the lightning deals, you can view "upcoming" deals. Prime members get early access to lightning deals so you can see what's about to go on sale and even add it to a "watch list." This way, if the sale doesn't begin for several hours, you'll get a reminder when it is available for early access. You can also search for those deals by entering "Sneak Peak" in the Amazon product search bar.
If you know exactly what you want, copy and paste the Amazon product's URL into this Amazon price tracker website. This website shows the price history of almost every item available at Amazon. I've found it to be helpful in buying a product at, or near, its lowest price.
You can sign up to be notified if the item hits a certain price. I wouldn't recommend depending on this during those fast lightning deals of Prime Day. Prime Day prices are for Amazon Prime members but if you do not have a $120 annual membership, you can sign up for a trial membership (provided you haven't done that before)
Don't forget, many online retailers including Walmart, Target, and Best Buy will have their own one- or two-day sales events to compete with Amazon.
