What The Tech

Get ready for Amazon Prime Day

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 10:46 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 10:46 AM EDT

Get ready for Amazon Prime Day

If you're one of the 100 million Amazon Prime members ready to shop, you may be priming yourself for the 5th annual Prime Shopping Day. This year, it's actually a 2-day event, on July 15 and 16.

Last year's Prime Day was Amazon's biggest shopping day in history as shoppers spent over $100 million and the company reportedly processed over 17 million transactions.

This year, other retailers are offering huge discounts to compete with Amazon. If you're going to be shopping those deals, there are some things you should do over the weekend to prime yourself for Prime Day.

Amazon suggests downloading the Amazon app so you can see all of the deepest discounts. Of course, the company wants you to install the app on your phone because you'll likely spend more money, but the app does make it easier as many of the best deals sell out quickly.

Set up notifications within the app to get a text message when any item you've added to a list has a huge price drop. The Amazon app will send notifications of price drops on products you might be interested in based on your previous activity.

When checking the lightning deals, you can view "upcoming" deals. Prime members get early access to lightning deals so you can see what's about to go on sale and even add it to a "watch list." This way, if the sale doesn't begin for several hours, you'll get a reminder when it is available for early access. You can also search for those deals by entering "Sneak Peak" in the Amazon product search bar.

If you know exactly what you want, copy and paste the Amazon product's URL into this Amazon price tracker website. This website shows the price history of almost every item available at Amazon. I've found it to be helpful in buying a product at, or near, its lowest price.

You can sign up to be notified if the item hits a certain price. I wouldn't recommend depending on this during those fast lightning deals of Prime Day. Prime Day prices are for Amazon Prime members but if you do not have a $120 annual membership, you can sign up for a trial membership (provided you haven't done that before)

Don't forget, many online retailers including Walmart, Target, and Best Buy will have their own one- or two-day sales events to compete with Amazon.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

What The Tech?

Entertainment

This Week's Circulars

Technology

Latest From The Newsroom

This Week's Circulars

In case you missed it...

Car crashes into building in Spring Township
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Car crashes into building in Spring Township

Oprah opens her private road during Maui fire to help evacuations
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Oprah opens her private road during Maui fire to help evacuations

Get ready for Amazon Prime Day

Get ready for Amazon Prime Day

Stinky situation: Trash truck overturns on Route 61 in Ontelaunee
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Stinky situation: Trash truck overturns on Route 61 in Ontelaunee

4.9-magnitude earthquake hits 1 week after powerful temblor
Planet Labs, Inc. via CNN

4.9-magnitude earthquake hits 1 week after powerful temblor

Journalist released after spending 15 months in ICE detention
Getty Images

Journalist released after spending 15 months in ICE detention

Arizona governor still welcomes Nike despite flap over 'Betsy Ross' shoes
Nike

Arizona governor still welcomes Nike despite flap over 'Betsy Ross' shoes

Acosta resigns amid furor over Epstein plea deal
CNN video

Acosta resigns amid furor over Epstein plea deal

Chasing 24th grand slam title, Serena Williams targets 'calm' space
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Chasing 24th grand slam title, Serena Williams targets 'calm' space

Berks man arrested in alleged bamboo stick assault

Berks man arrested in alleged bamboo stick assault

Rare Nike 'Moon Shoe' up for auction at Sotheby's could fetch $160,000
Sotheby's via CNN

Rare Nike 'Moon Shoe' up for auction at Sotheby's could fetch $160,000

Lil Wayne is reportedly not loving the Blink 182 tour
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Lil Wayne is reportedly not loving the Blink 182 tour

Man allegedly breaks woman's jaw, charged with assault

Man allegedly breaks woman's jaw, charged with assault

Daimler, maker of Mercedes cars, warns its profits will slump this year
CNN

Daimler, maker of Mercedes cars, warns its profits will slump this year

Allentown drug raid turns up meth, steroids, MDMA, pot

Allentown drug raid turns up meth, steroids, MDMA, pot

Indiana police capture escaped prisoner in nearby vacant home
Michigan City Police Department

Indiana police capture escaped prisoner in nearby vacant home

Amy Klobuchar unveils senior citizens plan
Getty Images

Amy Klobuchar unveils senior citizens plan

Ford and Volkswagen team up on self-driving and electric cars
William Walker via CNN

Ford and Volkswagen team up on self-driving and electric cars

Epstein allegedly hired private investigators to intimidate accusers
Palm Beach Sheriff's Office via CNN

Epstein allegedly hired private investigators to intimidate accusers

Russell Westbrook traded to Rockets for Chris Paul, draft picks
Getty Images

Russell Westbrook traded to Rockets for Chris Paul, draft picks