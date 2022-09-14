HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Democratic candidate for an open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania has committed to take part in a debate next month with his Republican rival.
Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman’s campaign for U.S. Senate on Wednesday committed to a debate hosted by Nexstar Television, according to a news release from Fetterman's campaign.
The debate will take place on October 25.
The debate will take place in Harrisburg, and will air live on nine television stations: WPXI in Pittsburgh, WHTM in Harrisburg/Lancaster/Lebanon/York, WPHL in Philadelphia, WTAJ in Johnstown/Altoona/State College, WBRE and WYOU in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, WJET and WFXP in Erie, and WYTV in Youngstown, OH. In addition, the debate will also be livestreamed on other Nexstar affiliates in adjacent states and markets, like New York, Elmira, Buffalo, and Washington, DC.
Dr. Oz will continue to push for more debates, according to a statement from his campaign posted on Twitter.
The Senate seat is currently held by Pat Toomey, who is retiring.
The general election is Nov. 8.