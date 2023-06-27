We're talking about the iPhone's 16th birthday, but we have to give Apple some credit for today's modern Android devices. It was two years after the iPhone came along that Android finally became a smartphone with a touch screen. So with that in mind, here are four ways the iPhone changed the world, starting with #1: It put the internet in our pockets.
Before 2007, we actually had to go home or the office to get on a computer to access the internet. Can you imagine that now?
The iPhone made us all photographers. Everyone has a camera in their hands at all times. We never miss moments with friends. Everything that happens, good or bad, gets posted somewhere online and saved for eternity.
The iPhone made it easy to stay in touch with friends through social media. Without a smartphone, we'd have to sit down at a computer to catch up. Now we're always connected through Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat. And wasting hours each day scrolling Instagram and TikTok.
It made it too easy to shop and spend money. Prior to 2007, we did our shopping in stores or on computers. Meaning we had time to think before making a purchase.
And think of all the gadgets the iPhone made obsolete. No one buys alarm clocks, CD players, fuzz busters, answering machines, GPS, camcorders, calculators, or maps. All those things are now on our phones.
When Steve Jobs introduced the first iPhone in 2007, he boldly stated "Today, we're going to make some history." Maybe he didn't even envision how different the world would be in 2023 when the iPhone turned Sweet 16.