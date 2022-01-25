We've all got internet routers in the house with those antennas popping out from everywhere. Now that 5G is rolling out all over the country, that ugly router can be replaced with a cool-looking box.
You've got your router. Steve Van Dinter unboxes Verizon's new Internet Gateway. A box that connects with a nearby cell-tower. No additional WiFi router is needed, no installation either.
Just point the device at a QR code.
"What we're doing is taking that from outside, converting it to WiFi, and connecting your devices," Van Dinter said.
Van Dinter set up the device in Jim Garrett's home, in the suburbs, maybe a mile from the nearest cell tower. We moved it from one room to the other, looking for the fastest connection. How fast is it? The Verizon 5G home topped out around 100 megabytes per second, less than half of Garrett's cable internet speed.
You may live in a C-Band area and not currently getting offered the product but keep checking back because they're going to add cities through the rest of this year," Van Dinter said.
T-Mobile has a similar device and service. Again, bringing the internet from a cell tower to the home, through a fairly small device. There's a cost-saving. Garrett's cable internet is around $100 a month. This device is $25 a month for Verizon customers.
So is it a good deal? It depends on how many devices you have connected to the internet and how close you are to a cell tower. If you're near a big city it will be much faster. Check your provider's 5G map of service to get an idea of what you can get in your house.