What the Tech? A bowling robot
An amazing video of a supposed robot throwing a strike with a bowling ball has Twitter and Facebook users wide-eyed. The video appears to show a large robot at a bowling alley, picking up a ball, spinning it around with its arm and literally throwing the ball through the air striking the head pin in mid-air.
It isn't real.
The video was created by @tomcoben, a graphics illustrator who tweeted out the video and even specified in the tweet that the video is 100% CGI. That didn't prevent millions of people to believe it is real.
Robots are doing amazing, surreal things every day, it's no wonder people thought this video was of a real robot.
Last January at CES, a large crowd gathered to watch a robot playing a high level game of table tennis against a very good player. The robot is named Forpheus and was developed by engineers and programmers at Omron Robotics. As amazing as it was to watch the robot in action, it was even more amazing to hear how it works and how it uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to beat some of the best players in the world.
"It starts learning right when you walk up to the table," Omron's Matthew Trowbridge explains. "It starts measuring you, watching your movements and as you pick up the paddle it will see how you move the paddle. So by the time you hit the first ball back to Forpheus, just before the paddle hits the ball, it knows where the ball is going to land already."
Forpheus is actually a table tennis instructor, giving students instant feedback on their fundamentals like any human instructor would do and maybe better. That's the thing about robots and where we're headed. They can be programmed to do many things better than humans. They can also learn to improve their performance and that can be kind of scary.
"We want to show that automation and robotics does not have to be scary or anything," said Trowbridge. "We want to show people that the automation technology and robotic technology of today can be used in a fun and productive way and work in harmony with people."
Robots are taking the field in other sports too. One group is working to field an all-robot soccer team that will beat World Cup champions. The goal: playing a FIFA regulated game by the year 2050.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
What The Tech?
-
What the Tech? A bowling robot
An amazing video of a supposed robot throwing a strike with a bowling ball has Twitter and Facebook users wide-eyed.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Cost of cutting the cord
If you're like millions of Americans who feel they are paying too much for cable or satellite television, you've thought about cutting the cord and going with one of the streaming services.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Alexa could soon be reading our emotions
According to reports, Amazon has been working toward adding the feature for several years to help those suffering from depression and PTSD.Read More »
-
What the Tech? App of the day: MUBI
MUBI doesn't offer thousands or even hundreds of choices - it has just 30 movies.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Amazon No-Rush Shipping bonus
If you can be a little patient, Amazon will actually pay you to shop.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Trying out iOS 13
Apple is currently testing a new operating system for its iPhones. Here's a preview of its new features.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Cord-cutting price increases
Not long ago, cutting the cord and switching to a streaming service was an easier decision. You could, and still can, save money but the gap is getting narrower between streaming and cable or satellite.Read More »
-
Fourth of July: The most dangerous day for smartphones
A new study shows a massive increase in damaged and lost smartphones on the 4th.Read More »
-
What the Tech? App of the day: Cozi
Check out Cozi, a calendar app for the busy family.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Prime Day competition
Other retailers have launched their own days of big online sales to compete with AmazonRead More »
-
What the Tech? Hands free driving
States are banning the use of cellphones while driving, unless the driver is using a hands-free device.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Hands-free gadgets
Drivers have plenty of options to keep you hands free while heading down the road.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Cameo personal messages
Celebrity messages are sent directly to someone's phoneRead More »
-
What the Tech? App of the day: Cinder
Do you have too many outdates contacts on your iPhone? There's an app for that.Read More »
-
What the Tech? Unfriending fake Facebook friends
Scroll through your Facebook friends list and you're almost sure to spot someone you don't know.Read More »
Entertainment
-
Wholesome easy listening band Metallica releases children's book
Metallica have announced they are releasing a children's book, which is...Read More »
-
Cameron Boyce died of natural causes, preliminary coroner's report says
Initial information indicates actor Cameron Boyce died of natural...Read More »
-
'How to Get Away with Murder' to end with Season 6
ABC is closing the case of "How to Get Away with Murder," announcing...Read More »
-
Selma Blair posts touching video about motherhood, MS
Selma Blair is talking about some of her physical struggles after being...Read More »
This Week's Circulars
Technology
-
The Latest: Trump hails social media, slams 'fake news' New
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's conference on social media (all times...Read More »
-
The Latest: Twitter appears to be back after outage New
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Latest on Twitter outage (all times local): Twitter appears to be back...Read More »
-
Twitter investigating widespread outage New
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Twitter says it is investigating a problem with its service . Users across...Read More »
-
Harley-Davidson's electric Hog: 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds
Harley-Davidson is releasing details about the electric motorcycle it's rolling out this year...Read More »
-
Human workers can listen to Google Assistant recordings
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Google said its contractors are able to listen to recordings of what people...Read More »
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Route 422 in Amity under water as rain floods parts of Berks
- Celebrity chef Robert Irvine leases spot in future Downtown Allentown Market
- DA: Palmer woman called police the night she was killed, but officers left
- State adds anxiety to qualifying conditions for medical pot
- Updated Dick Yuengling reflects on decades at helm of family brewery
- Updated Macungie man ends Jeopardy! run after winning more than $100k
- Updated PHOTOS: DG Yuengling & Son: 190 years and counting
- Updated TSA reminds travelers of the proper way to travel out of airports with their guns
- 2 men arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Reading
- Former Bethlehem Twp. farm owner pleads guilty in animal cruelty case