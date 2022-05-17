Before the Buffalo shooter started firing at innocent bystanders, he started livestreaming the horrifying scene.
He used the livestreaming platform called "Twitch."
First, we should point out that while this shooter streamed his actions live on Twitch, similar crimes have been streamed live using Facebook, YouTube, and Snapchat. All the user must do is have that app on their phone, and tap a "go live" button.
What is Twitch?
It is primarily for video gaming, where users can watch people play video games. Streamers have their own channels where others tune in on a computer, mobile device, game system or TV with the Twitch app. One streamer is playing Elden Ring and several thousand people are watching him. If there's a video game, someone's playing it and streaming live.
It isn't all fun and games.
There are talk shows, live music, and artists. And ASMR. Around 1,000 Twitch users are watching a streamer licking and kissing a microphone. Some livestreams are intended for mature audiences, but anyone of any age can still watch by clicking "okay" unless their account is restricted.
There are chat windows, where viewers can respond and chat with one another. Since it is live, there is quite a bit of profanity in some chat rooms. Twitch has increased monitoring for hate messages and sexual content. Twitch is one of the fastest-growing social networks. According to its website over 2 and a half million viewers are watching at any given moment and there are 31 million average daily users.
is Twitch safe for kids? With live video streaming any platform that allows anyone to livestream anything, anywhere there is always a risk that kids may see something inappropriate. Parents are encouraged to monitor their children's usage such as what they're watching and how much time they spend on the app.