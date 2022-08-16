I'm a firm believer in my kids always having a flashlight in case they're out somewhere late at night. Flashlights used to be heavy, big, and need big batteries.
Thankfully some of the most powerful flashlights are small. And they're always charged. Anker makes several flashlights powerful enough to light up an entire area and small enough to fit in a backpack or glove compartment. They're good for late night walks across campus or when the power goes off. No need to worry about dead batteries either. They re-charge by connecting it to a USB cable.
Some flashlights serve double or even triple duty for safety. The JumpSmart flashlight replaces the need for jumper cables. if the battery dies, even if their car dies late at night, they have a flashlight for an emergency. It also has USB ports that'll charge their smartphone.
Speaking of their car. If there's trouble, like the check-engine light coming on, OBD II readers will tell them and you what's wrong. If it's something minor, they can use the diagnosis and trouble codes to find out and clear the error to kill the light.
You don't want a phone call telling you they've lost something. Apple AirTags are handy to toss in their backpack to find it quickly. Even if someone steals that backpack and takes it across town, they'll see precisely where it is when the AirTag connects to other iPhones in the area. Tile Trackers are similar and a good option for non-iPhone users.
Leaving their belongings in a gym locker, they need a lock to protect them. The Tapplock doesn't require a combination or key, just their fingerprint to open it.
You can say these gadgets are for the students, but you can make the argument they're for parents' peace of mind.