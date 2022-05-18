Hotels and condos never seem to have enough outlets to charge everything. Especially now that we have more things to charge overnight. So, you've got to take matters into your own hands and pack your own power.
Convert one outlet into five with a portable power strip. Three AC outlets, a USB-C port, and two standard USBs, so you won't need charging blocks.
Rather than packing separate cables for your devices, a 3-in-1 charging cable has a micro USB plug and connected adapters for lightning cables and USB-C. One cord for all of your devices.
if you leave the hotel room you will need a portable charger at some point. There are lots of brands to choose from. The iOttie charger is wireless, just place the phone on the charger. Anker has portable power banks for all devices, and a portable battery connects to iPhones 12 and up with a magnet so you'll never have to worry about cables or wires.
Vacation photos look better if the phone camera is steady. Joby makes a pocket-sized tripod that needs no mount, just fit the phone inside the clips for steady shots if you wear readers and you want to read by the pool. Foldable readers could be the answer to the problem of wearing readers under sunglasses. They have no arms, they rest on your nose and are thin enough to tuck behind your favorite sunglasses.
They're tech-related because they fold into a small case that can be attached to a phone, tablet, or e-reader so you'll always have readers with you. They come in all strengths so you can see no matter how much help you need.