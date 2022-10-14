Young people won't understand this, but it used to be pretty satisfying to hang up an annoying phone call by slamming the receiver. It's not quite the same as hitting a red button. But Siri now helps send a message when a caller is getting on your nerves.
In iOS 16, just tell Siri, "Hey Siri, hang up the phone."
"What? No..."
Even better, the person on the other end of the line will hear you say it. Trust me, this is a boss move that feels pretty good. You'll need to turn this on in settings and accessibility.
Taking a break from the phone ringing is easier now. Just ask Siri "Take a break." She'll ask for how many minutes and will turn on Do Not Disturb. When the time's up, the alarm rings, and the do not disturb is turned off.
Ever misplace your phone in the dark? Just ask Siri "turn on the flashlight."
You don't have to open the Venmo app to send someone money. "Siri, send money..."
We've all looked for Shazam to identify a song that's playing and sometimes we can't open it fast enough. Apple bought the music identification, so just ask Siri.
You can also ask Siri to post on Facebook and Twitter. But my favorite Siri skill is "Siri, hang up the phone."