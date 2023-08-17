Don't even try to sell an old phone. No one is willing to pay money for them. The best you can do is recycle them. But if it still works and connects to WiFi, there are a lot of things you can do with it.
Old phones are great for emergencies. They're required to be able to call 911 even without a calling plan. Keep an old phone on charge and put it in a place so everyone knows where it is.
This is great for young kids who don't have their own phones and might need to call 911 someday.
Don't worry about losing the TV remote. If you have a Roku or Amazon Fire Stick, download the app and keep the phone on the coffee table. The app generally has more features than the remote that came with the TV.
Turn an old iPad into a digital picture frame. Just add photos to a shared album and in settings, set it to "slideshow." Others can add photos from their phones to keep it fresh.
Old tablets make great e-readers too. Better than a Kindle for magazines and books with images and colors.
And no need to buy a security camera or nanny cam when you have an old phone. Apps like Alfred turn most old smartphones into cameras. Plug it into power and you'll get notifications on the phone you're using now, whenever it detects movement.
Really old phones like the iPhone 4 through the 10 won't work with the apps I mentioned because they can't be updated. But really old phones can be used as an iPod. Just replace all the apps, with your downloaded music.