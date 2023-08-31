They don't look like it, but there's great power inside these stickers. They're called "NFC tags," which stand for "near field communication." Inside is a computer chip and an antenna. No kidding.
Simply tapping one of the stickers with a smartphone can trigger smart home devices, send text messages, and set reminders.
Here's an example: Have you ever left a load of laundry in the washing machine? Forget about it and they're all smelly? Here's what I did, I programmed one of these NFC tags to set a timer when I start the laundry.
This washing machine takes 47 minutes to do a load. I tap my phone on the tag to start the timer. And in 47 minutes when the laundry is done, I get a notification and alarm on my phone.
I've set up a sticker behind my furnace filter. When I replace the filter I tap the tag to be reminded in three months that it's time to replace it again.
You can use the tags to send reminders and messages to someone else's phone. Like when you feed the dog or add a frequently purchased item to a grocery list.
I set up this tag for the car. When I tap it, the phone sends a message to my family that I'm headed home. And it starts playing my driving playlist. Android users can share access to your home WiFi.
Guests won't have to enter a password. They can just tap a sticker or tag to be logged on to my network.
So how do you get these tags to do what you want them to do? That's another story and we'll talk about that next time.