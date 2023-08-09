A laptop is just one tool every kid is going to need to take off to college. I'm talking about the accessories. Laptops are so thin now, these are things they not only will want but actually need.
To build thin laptops manufacturers had to cut out a few things, like ports. Many computers have just one or two which needs to be more. A USB-C hub, like one from Anker, adds two standard USBs, an HDMI, and SD and micro-SD card slots. Necessary to add photos and videos they shoot with a camera. Other hubs have up to nine connections.
There may be a shortage of electrical plugs in dorms. Desktop power strips add plugs and chargers for phones while a desktop hub has fast charging for all of their devices.
They probably need a flash drive for projects and files. These come in all sizes, storage-wise.
The Kingston Iron Key vault protects the data by requiring a passcode whenever it's connected to a computer. Even if they misplace it, no one else can open the files without the code.
Working on a laptop really causes neck strain. Laptop stands bring the screen to eye level for study sessions and video calls back home. Pair it with a wireless keyboard to make it easier to use.
Dorms are noisy so a pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones can keep their minds on homework instead of snoring or partying roommates.
Headphones may be the single best thing you can give them to help with their homework. Even if they have earbuds these are better because they're a lot more comfortable.