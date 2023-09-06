iOS 17 is a big update for some of the things we use the iPhone for the most: browsing the internet, talking on the phone, sending messages, and using Facetime.
Your phone will be able to read the internet to you. Sort of. In iOS 17, when you visit a website in the Safari browser, tap on the lower and uppercase A's next to the address bar. This drops a menu. Tap "Listen to Page," and Siri's voice will read it to you.
It's handy if you're doing something else and have your hands full. Or, for when you don't have your reading glasses.
If you ever need to share your flight information with someone just text them the airline and flight number. They can press and hold down the message to see things such as the route, whether it's on time or delayed, and baggage claim carousel. It's super helpful if someone's picking you up at the airport.
If someone you're calling doesn't answer a Facetime call you can leave a Facetime voicemail. If someone is calling you on the phone, you may or may not want to answer the phone. Now you'll be able to find out what they're calling about before answering. Just send the call to voicemail.
As they're leaving a message, you can read, in real-time, a live transcript and either answer the phone, or leave it in voicemail. Oh, and they won't know.
One of my favorite iOS 17 features is Standby. When you put your phone on charge at night and place it sideways, it turns into a smart-looking bedside alarm clock. You can control how you want it to look.
iOS 17 will not work with all iPhones. In fact, even the iPhone 8, 8 plus, and iPhone 10 are not getting this update.