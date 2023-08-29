If you got a big-screen TV and took it right out of the box and turned it on, you're not getting the picture, especially for something like football. TVs are optimized for in the store and those big bright lights.
So grab your remote, we're going to change some settings to get the picture you're paying for.
First, avoid the Vivid setting. That might be okay if you're watching TV outside in bright sunlight, but it isn't a good picture for your TV room. You might assume the "Sports" or "Game" picture setting is what you want. Trust me, they're not. Sport mode is for fast-moving sports like hockey. If you later watch a movie, you might notice the picture gets blurry. Game mode isn't for sports, it's for video games.
The best setting for football and everything else is "Cinema" or "Movie" mode. It will appear darker than you want but we're going to make it perfect.
Let's tweak the "brightness." Find a show with a very dark nighttime scene, like Batman.
Adjust the brightness until you see the details in the darkest parts of the screen. You want the black to appear black, not gray. Then, adjust the contrast by finding a scene with lots of white, like clouds.
Then lower the contrast until you see details like shadows.
Adjust color and tint until faces look flesh-colored and not red or green.
And finally, sharpness. Don't be tempted to pump up the sharpness. You'll be better off with a low number.
There will be a few football games broadcast in 4K but only a very few. You'll need to check your provider to see if it's available to you.