Make no mistake, emoji is a worldwide language, voted on, approved, and released by the Unicode Consortium, a non-profit creating this new language that everyone in the world can use and understand. The latest release brings twenty brand-new emojis to the language.
New this year: the shaking face, a moose, donkey, goose, jellyfish, a pea pod, hair pick, a flute, ginger, and a folding hand fan among others. Of these, the shaking face is the most intriguing.
According to the consortium, it expresses a reaction to some surprising news, or an emphatic 'no'.
This brings the total number of emojis to 3,664. Yes, every platform has its own emoji look. The question many people have is, how do you know which emoji to use? You can't keep track of the meanings of all 3600 of them.
On Android devices and iPhones, emoji options appear as you're typing out a text or post.
Here's a little trick you may not know about how to use emojis on an iPhone. Type out your text and then, hold down the emoji button on the keyboard. It will highlight any words for which there is an emoji. Tapping on those highlighted words will insert the correct emoji, so your friends will think you're cool.
And by the way, if you have an idea for an emoji, you can submit it to the Unicode Consortium on their website. Members will review and consider requests. It's true: so put on your thinking caps.