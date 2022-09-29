Like most people, I subscribed to Amazon Prime years ago, when it was just $79 a year. it made sense because of the two-day free shipping. But times have changed. It's now $140 a year so I started wondering how much you have to spend to make the Prime membership worth the money.
To check the math, I compared prices using a Prime account, and a non-Prime Amazon account. A Canon Rebel T7 camera is $479 without Prime, it's the same price as Prime. And there's no cost for shipping since Amazon gives everyone free shipping on items that cost more than $25.
What about orders under $25? A puzzle is $17 for all shoppers. Non-Prime members will pay $6 for shipping. So, doing the math, you'll need to make 24 purchases for items under $25, to break even on the cost of a $140 Prime membership.
When it comes to prices, Amazon does offer deals to Prime customers. But Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and others will match most of Amazon's prices. The other retailers also offer free shipping for items that are more than $25 or $35.
There are other benefits though that make Prime subscriptions worth the cost. Amazon Prime Video and Prime Music can replace Netflix and Spotify. Prime members get a free Kindle book a month, and video gamers can get free games on Twitch.
If you're paying for Amazon Prime just for shopping and shipping, you might want to check out Walmart's version, Walmart Plus, which costs $98 a year.